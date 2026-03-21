Miley Cyrus’ Bad Habit, John Stamos Gets Tatted And No World Cup Of Hockey For You

All the news you need to know from the week that was...

It’s Saturday, which means before you hunker down for another day of college hoops, here’s your opportunity to catch up on all the news you may have missed this week with a little help from The Punch-Up!

And what a week it was…

We’ve got Miley Cyrus talking about a bad habit she picked up from Dolly Parton, John Stamos decided 62 was a good age to get a first tattoo, and Russia is not welcome anywhere near the World Cup of Hockey.

There’s plenty more where that came from, so let’s dig right on in!

Miley Cyrus said she picked up Dolly Parton’s "terrible habit" of promoting projects before they even exist. Too bad she didn’t pick up her habit of being good at music.

A woman in Florida has refused to leave her hospital room, despite having been medically cleared for months. Man, they must be serving some kick-ass Jell-O in that hospital.

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feminist Frankenstein movie, "The Bride!", is on pace to lose Warner Bros. as much as $170 million. The film did so badly that the studio already canceled its sequel, "The Bride Meets Toxic Masculinity."

Kraft Heinz is now the official condiment partner of the National Football League. Meanwhile, Hunt’s ketchup is now the official condiment of backyard BBQs you want to leave early.

The NHL says that Russia will not take part in the 2028 World Cup of Hockey. Russia says that it will now put all of its focus on the World Cup of Bears Riding Unicycles.

The GM of the Seattle Seahawks said that Washington’s proposed "millionaire’s tax" could make it hard for them to sign free agents. The Jets agreed, before realizing that there aren’t enough tax breaks in the world to get someone to sign with them.

Got all of that?

Good. See you back here next week.