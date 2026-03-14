Seahawks GM Warns Washington's 'Milionaire Tax' Could Cost Free Agents

Do teams in states without income tax have an advantage on the free agent market?

A hot topic in sports these days is whether or not teams in states without income tax have an advantage when it comes to attracting free agents.

The Seattle Seahawks — playing in tax-free Washington — are one team that has potentially benefited from this, but a new law could change that.

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Now, the team's GM, John Schneider, is saying the state's proposed "millionaire's tax" — which would be 10% on anyone earning over $1 million — could hurt the team when it comes to luring in free agents.

"There were a bunch of agents texting me the other day like, 'Hey, can't use that anymore, buddy,'" Schneider said in an interview with Seattle Sports 710, per Daily Mail. "I think it is for all the pro teams here in town. It's always been a huge attraction, especially competing with the California teams. It's been a big deal for us.

"So, it's going to sting, from a recruiting standpoint, and what that looks like… It's going to sting, no question about it."

I find this subject so fascinating because while I think it certainly plays a role, it's a cop-out for explaining team success.

Sure, the Seahawks just won a Super Bowl, but is that because they play in a tax-free state and can lock up free agents?

What about the Tennessee Titans? The Miami Dolphins? Las Vegas Raiders?

A lack of income tax doesn't mean you're going to be a contender.

Buuuuuuuut…

It has to be one of many considerations that free agents look at when deciding where to sign.

How competitive is the team? What is the weather like? How good are the schools their kids will have to go to? Does their wife want to live there? Do they hate the coach's guts?

Is it the biggest factor in a decision? For some, maybe. But I think many other factors would outweigh it.

Do you think most players would take a comparable contract with a bad team in a tax-free state over one with a contender in a state with income taxes? Again, some would, but I don't think most would.

If that was the case, you'd never see guys sign in New York or California unless they were completely out of options, and that doesn't seem to happen.

So, if the tax is adopted, the Seahawks won't have that tasty tax-free nugget to entice free agents with anymore, but neither do most teams in the NFL or all of sports, for that matter.

