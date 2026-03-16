NHL Commissioner Says Russia May Stay In Penalty Box For 2028 World Cup Of Hockey

Should Russian players be allowed to have a presence at the '28 World Cup?

Gary Bettman poured cold water Monday on Russia’s chances of returning for the 2028 World Cup of Hockey.

The NHL commissioner confirmed the tournament will be played in Edmonton and Calgary, with games also set for Prague.

But one big question still hangs over the eight-team field: whether Russia will be invited back. Bettman made clear there’s no rush to decide.

READ: Russian Players Not Welcome For NHL Game In Prague, But Should Be

"We’re going to see how things develop. Time will tell," Bettman told reporters at the NHL’s general managers meetings.

Bettman admitted, "There isn’t an immediate need or urgency to make that decision, so let’s see how things play out."

In other words, Russia shouldn’t count on a spot yet. That could leave Russian-born NHL stars like Nikita Kucherov, Kirill Kaprizov, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Artemi Panarin and Danila Yurov on the outside looking in over a war they had nothing to do with.

READ: NHL Hasn't Seen Anything To Indicate Russian Players Are At Risk Over Pride Jerseys

The NHL plans to keep the 2028 event at eight teams.

Seven countries appear to be locks: Canada, the United States, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Germany and Switzerland. That leaves one open spot. If Russia remains out because of the ongoing war in Ukraine, that final berth could go to Slovakia or Latvia.

Bettman also said the tournament will move away from the gimmicks used in the 2016 World Cup. There will be no Team North America and no Team Europe this time … just traditional national teams.

The event will also use NHL rules instead of international rules. That means no 3-on-3 overtime. If the title game goes beyond regulation, it will be played 5-on-5 sudden death.

With NHL players set to return to the Olympics in 2026, the league is hoping the 2028 World Cup keeps international hockey’s momentum rolling. For now, though, Russia’s status remains very much up in the air.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela