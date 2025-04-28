Hit TV Show Has Fans Talking With New Episode After Brutal And Gruesome Death: REACTIONS

"The Last of Us" has the internet buzzing after episode three of season two aired Sunday night.

Fans of the series who never played the video game were stunned to watch Joel (Pedro Pascal) die in episode two - "Through the Valley."

The death was nothing short of absolutely shocking. Not only was it shocking, but it was also wildly gruesome and brutal to sit through.

Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) beat Joel to death and stabbed him through the neck as Ellie watched. It's very clear the show will now undergo a revenge arc.

"The Last of Us" releases new episode after Joel's death.

Episode three of the new season - "The Path" - aired Sunday night on HBO, and I must be honest with everyone.

I found it a bit underwhelming.

There were certainly some interesting moments. The council of Jackson vetoed a plan to send an assassination squad to Seattle to avenge Joel's death.

In response, Ellie and Dina decide to sneak off to Seattle to attempt to find Abby on their own. Viewers were also introduced to the WLF, which appears to be a heavily-armed military force in the region.

The WLF also appears to have carried out a massacre of some cult group in the opening scenes. The bodies are discovered by Ellie and Dina on their journey.

All of that was pretty interesting. However, the rest of the episode felt like a bit of a dud. Episode one was terrible, episode two was incredible TV and episode three…..just kind of exists.

I was expecting a lot more fireworks after Joel's death, but again, I never played the games. Maybe it's all progressing as planned.

While I didn't particularly love "The Path," it does at least lay the groundwork for Ellie's arc into darkness. It also has fans on Reddit talking.

Check out some of the reactions that were shared after it aired Sunday night:

watched the new episode last night and one thing that really didn’t sit right with me was how they portrayed the scars. they made them look like these "innocent victims" running from the WLFs, when in the game we’re introduced to them as this brutal, terrifying cult, like at the TV station where you literally find four bodies gutted and hanging from the ceiling. that made you immediately curious, like "who the hell are these people and why did they do this to the WLFs?". it naturally set up the idea that both sides were awful and had their own bloodshed. i get that we’re seeing things through ellie’s perspective, but making the scars look like the good guys just feels like bad writing to me, especially when the game handled their conflict in such a way more balanced and interesting way.

Seth's redemption arc is better than any character from game of thrones. And it only took three episodes.

Dina the Explorer over here, couldn’t help but chuckle when she whipped out the map and shorty after went "boots"

This isn’t a Seth redemption arc. He’s the devil feeding Ellie ammo.

I can't believe nothing happened in that tent. I guess they're really building Ellie and Dina's romance.

I can't believe the show made Ellie's motivations about Seattle align with Seth's. Thought that was a great choice in the show's story

Seth being a part of Ellie’s quest for revenge is brilliant. The idea of forgiveness and moving on is baffling to Ellie and she scoffs at it. Then Seth, a person Ellie hates for good reason, speaks up about getting revenge and it’s exactly what she wants to hear. To quote Stephen King: "The Devil’s voice is sweet to hear."

It’s interesting how they switched up the first impression we have of the Seraphites. In game the first look we have is of them as cruel zealots. Without context we assume that the only thing they are is crazed religious nuts who go around disemboweling people. In the show we are shown the more community aspect - their religion supports them, they take care of their kids… and they are too also victims of the WLFs.

So when Dina threw up, that could have been from her pregnancy right?

I'm so glad they kept that moment with Ellie and Joel's jacket, Bella Ramsey did a great job. The coffee beans were a nice touch too.

Bella did a nice job in general this episode

"Give Sarah my love." I didn't cry last episode, but this line broke me. Immediate tears. Also hearing the Seraphite whistles made the show feel like part 2. I'm so excited for Seattle.

That was... Very over-written. Feels like they wasted the momentum and emotion of Joel's death by pausing for a 30 minute methodical breakdown of everyone saying what they're feeling, logistics, and talking around the theme of the story. All with a time jump too. Found it really unsatisfying and stale. Seeing the Seraphites did give me chills and I'm hyped for more of that.

I’m gonna throw this out there. As someone who played the games and loved them, I am enjoying this show. Differentiation between the two is key people. Don’t let what the games did cloud what you think should be happening. Comparing one to the other constantly and trouncing this detail or this change shows you already made up your mind the game is better. If you separate your thoughts, you can like/love both for what they are (potentially). If you live in the "it didn’t happen this way in the game" mindset, I fear you’re already setting yourselves up for disappointment with a show that has already proved it can be phenomenal.

People saying Tommy didn’t leave first… it appeared that he was upset by the vote, and that was the last we saw of him in the episode. No reason to think he didn’t head out right after that, and traveling alone he may have made better time. Think there’s still time for that plot to unfold.

This episode was just fine and did what it sought to do. The games are perfect but I personally don’t want to see a 1:1 recreation of the game on screen. Seraphites being introduced early, Dina keeping Ellie confused as hell, potentially Tommy not leaving before Ellie, feels NEW and I really like that. I’ve played part 2 dozens of times, it’s nice to be kept on my toes a bit while watching. Also everyone at certain points had the same gripes with season 1, it will be just fine in the end.

This series grabs not even secondary characters but tertiary ones and give them a lot more than the games. The whole Seth plot is really a good surprise.

God the people calling this episode filler are insufferable. Go watch Fast and Furious or some sh*t.

Knowing HBO and knowing Neil, Tommy is on his way, and the porch scene did happen. Ellie lied to gail. She was pretending the whole scene. As for Tommy, i got the feeling that during the vote smth snapped and he left without notice soon after.

Idk, man. The show is good. Its just that the game is so much MORE than "good". I dont see myself returning to the show once its done, the game is better in every way and I'm not tryna be a hater.

Clearly, reactions are all over the place, but it certainly seems like most fans enjoyed it more than I did. Maybe it's because I have no connection to the games.

I was simply expecting a lot more after Joel's death, and it just didn't really happen. Were the pieces laid for something big?

Yes, but now we're back on a slow burn path. That's fine. It's not terrible, but it was just a bit unexpected.

What did you think of episode and where the story is going after Joel's death? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.