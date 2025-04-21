Brutally Violent TV Episode Shocks The Internet, Leaves Viewers On Edge: REACTIONS

The latest episode of "The Last of Us" left viewers in a state of shock.

The hit HBO series about a fungal bacterial infection returned earlier in April with a very disappointing season two premiere.

After waiting more than two years for the series with Pedro Pascal to return, fans were hit with an underwhelming start.

Well, the show pulled out of a nosedive and hit viewers with an incredible hour of TV with episode two.

"The Last of Us" shocks fans with a stunning episode.

Now, I'm going to warn everyone that there are going to be some spoilers here. It's impossible to talk about the episode without dipping into a *MAJOR* spoiler.

Got it? Good. Let's roll.

Episode two saw the infected launch a massive attack against Jackson, breach the walls and get into the city. It was absolutely insane as Tommy and the rest of the survivors fought like animals to repel the attack.

It featured some of the best actions sequences HBO has ever aired.

However, that's not what shocked viewers the most. The moment that left myself and many other viewers speechless was the gruesome and gory death of Joel.

I never played the popular video games the series is based on. I had no idea it was coming, and it was brutal to sit through as Abby and the remaining Fireflies got their revenge for Joel's massacre at the end of season one.

Social media is currently cooking with reactions to the mind-blowing episode.

I'll be honest with everyone. I nearly wanted to quit the show after the season one premiere. I couldn't believe how dumb it was.

It was nothing short of a disaster. HBO saved the series with one of the best episodes the network has ever aired.

The gamers obviously knew what was coming. The rest of us did not, and I was speechless by the time Joel's life was snatched away from him in horrifically violent fashion.

Props to everyone involved for giving viewers not just a great episode of TV, but a total immersive experience. Now, we sit and wait to see what happens with Ellie, Abby and the rest of the survivors moving forward. Have you already seen the episode? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.