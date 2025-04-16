Stupid Scene From Hit TV Show Savagely Roasted Online, Makes Zero Sense: WATCH

People on social media are clowning a scene from the season two premiere of "The Last of Us."

The HBO post-apocalyptic TV series about society being wiped out by a parasitic fungal infection returned this past Sunday.

It was a complete and utterly disappointing start to season two.

Fans waited more than two years for the return of "The Last of Us," and instead of getting a great episode, viewers sat through an hour-long slog where almost nothing interesting happened.

Hopefully, the season picks up moving forward, but there's no doubt the season two premiere was very underwhelming.

Social media torches stupid scene from "The Last of Us."

One scene stood out as particularly stupid in the season two premiere. Ellie sparred with a man three times her size, and somehow managed to kick his butt with little to no effort.

In reality, he could have picked her up and snapped her over his knee. Instead, HBO gave viewers a completely unnecessary girl boss moment that defied basic reality.

You can see the scene below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People on social media weren't impressed. Reactions quickly flooded in.

I have no idea why HBO thought this was necessary. I'm not someone who claims women can't do insane things in dangerous situations. I know some women who have done incredible things in war. As we've talked about here before at OutKick, there are some straight killers at the tip of the spear in the black ops world.

However, that's not what this scene was about. The scene from the season two premiere of "The Last of Us" expects us to believe Ellie - a tiny little woman who probably weighs 100 pounds soaking wet - whipped a guy 150 pounds heavier.

Give me a break. I understand suspending belief in entertainment, but at some point it just gets comical.

I really hope "The Last of Us" turns things around moving forward. Season one was outstanding. Season two is speeding in the wrong direction. That's not a good sign of whatever might be coming next. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.