Hit TV Show Drops Must-Watch Preview After Shockingly Brutal Episode: WATCH

"The Last of Us" fans look like they're going to be hit with another great episode this weekend.

The hit HBO series about a fungal infection wiping out society aired episode two of season two this past Sunday.

It was one of the greatest episodes of TV that ever aired on HBO. It was brutally violent, and featured a shocking death that upended the entire story of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey).

"Through the Valley" also really pulled the curtain back on Abby. I think fans are definitely in for a wild ride with the character played by Kaitlyn Dever.

HBO releases preview for new "The Last of Us" episode.

Fans now have a look at what's coming this Sunday in "Something's Got a Hold of Me." The name of the game moving forward is clearly revenge.

Full disclosure: I never played the games, and I truly have no idea what will happen.

Ellie and Tommy are out for blood, and it looks like it's going to be a very *INTENSE* time as it unfolds. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

*SPOILERS BELOW*

You can go ahead and inject the vibe and energy of that preview straight into my veins. The ending of episode two was a punch to the gut as we watched Abby execute Joel right in front of Ellie.

It certainly seems like the point of no return has been crossed for many characters. That doesn't even include the awesome attack against Jackson.

The attack on Jackson by itself would have made a great episode, but it almost seems like an afterthought, given the Joel death arc.

We're in for a very fun ride, judging from the episode three preview. The season two premiere was a dud. We can be honest about that. Viewers can also be honest that episode two completely turned the ship around. Now, we wait for Sunday night. Let me know your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

P.S.: Kaitlyn Dever has certainly come a long way from being young Loretta on "Justified." Hard to believe that was more than a decade ago.