Bone-Chilling Preview Released For New Episode Of Hit TV Show: WATCH

The preview is out for the second to last episode of season two of "The Last of Us."

The fifth episode of the new season aired this past Sunday night on HBO, and was probably the second-best episode of the season.

Has season two been as solid as the first? Not even close. It's all over the place. Some moments are incredible.

Others…..are questionable.

Preview released for new episode of "The Last of Us."

Well, it looks like we might actually get back-to-back interesting episodes, judging from the chilling preview for episode six - titled "Scars."

It appears that the episode will be mostly a flashback of Joel with Ellie prior to his gruesome death in episode two.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I sincerely hope the final two episodes of season two of "The Last of Us" are good enough to stabilize the ship.

I'm not sure how much more inconsistency fans are willing to deal with. The good news is that Pedro Pascal is the best part of the series, and he's back in a big way.

Episode five ended with Joel entering Ellie's room to say hello, and it's clear it was setting up a huge sixth episode.

We need as much Joel as possible.

What are your thoughts on how the season is going with just two episodes left? Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.