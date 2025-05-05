Hit TV Show Enrages Fans With Woke Garbage And Lesbian Storyline

"The Last of Us" fans weren't impressed with the latest episode.

Episode four of season two aired Sunday night on HBO, and it was the latest sign that the show currently has absolutely zero consistency.

Let's recap what fans have seen so far:

Season two premiere: Awful

Episode two: Incredible

Episode three: Average

Episode four: A bizarre mixture of great TV and garbage.

New "The Last of Us" episode disappoints viewers.

I was super excited for episode four - "Day One" - after seeing the preview. The episode introduces Jeffery Wright's character Isaac Dixon to viewers.

He's the brutal leader of the Washington Liberation Front, who previously was a member of FEDRA. The opening scene shows violent defection, and it appeared the episode was going to go in a great direction.

Without spoiling everything, Ellie and Dina make it to Seattle, and are introduced to unimaginable horrors as the WLF is at war with the Seraphites.

There are some really cool action scenes. However, there is also a lot of completely unnecessary garbage and woke propaganda.

Specifically, Dina - who is bisexual and in a gay relationship with Ellie - reveals she's pregnant. Ellie's response is to claim she's going to be a dad. That's, of course, not at all how that works. I actually had to look it up because I didn't know but Ellie is around 19 in the current timeline.

Just bizarre writing and story development. I wasn't alone in being baffled. People on social media weren't pleased.

I do not understand what the hell is happening with "The Last of Us." As I've said many times, I never played the game. I'm just watching the show, and it's getting a bit frustrating.

Some storylines like Isaac Dixon, the battle in Jackson and Joel's death are all great. They're captivating and refuse to let you go.

Other storylines, such as Ellie declaring she's going to be a dad as a teenage girl, are just weird and completely unnecessary.

I also don't want to get too much into the details of the episode, but there's a sex scene shortly after Ellie was bitten that I'm pretty sure isn't scientifically accurate. I'm fairly certain Ellie being immune wouldn't stop her from passing on the bacterial infection to Dina.

You'll know what I'm talking about when you see it. I legit rolled my eyes as it unfolded.

We're four episodes deep into season two, and only one episode has been truly great. There were parts of episode four that were definitely cool. There were others that were comically stupid. Now, we just have three episodes left to see if "The Last of Us" can save itself. Are you watching? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.