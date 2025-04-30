Unbelievably Sinister Preview Drops For Hit TV Show, Promises Violence: WATCH

It appears "The Last of Us" will swing back up with episode four of the new season.

Three episodes of season two of the hit HBO show have already aired with mixed results:

There's been very little consistency throughout the first three episodes. We've had some incredible moments and some absolute duds.

The good news is it looks like the needle is moving back in the correct direction.

Preview for new "The Last of Us" episode is unnerving.

The preview for episode four of season two might be enough to send a chill down your spine. It appears Jeffrey Wright's character is going to be a *MAJOR* problem for Ellie and likely a lot of other people.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

We haven't seen FEDRA since season one. It's more or less the last semblance of a government, but lacks broad control in the post-apocalyptic world of "The Last of Us."

Viewers were also introduced to the WLF in episode three. Full disclosure, I haven't played the games. I have no idea what the WLF is, but it also appears to be some kind of pseudo-government organization with a military arm.

It's also unclear if Wright's character is a member of FEDRA (it's on his gear) or if he's with the WLF. I'll avoid searching around for answers on Google as I don't want anything ruined.

What I do know is the preview for episode four is very promising. Fans want as much darkness and carnage as possible. It looks like we're certainly going to get it after a mediocre third episode.

Lastly, I can't wait to dive more into Ellie's revenge arc with Abby. The killing of Joel was a shock to the system, and Kaitlyn Dever is a hell of an actress.

She nails the role, and I'm sure her profile will only grow moving forward.

You can catch the upcoming episode of "The Last of Us" this Sunday night on HBO. Hit me with your thoughts on the show at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.