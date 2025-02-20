Texas Mom Says She Makes Six Figures A Month From 'Wholesome' Content Despite Haters Forcing Her To Move

It's not easy being a content creator mom. Getting into the game can lead to all sorts of problems. You can go from volunteering at your kids' school to a drawn-out legal battle with the school district in the blink of an eye.

But for some there's an insane amount of money to be made. One such success story is that of Marie Dee. She's a Texas mom slinging OnlyFans subscriptions for $8.99 a pop. She sat down to tell her story on the ITV show Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich.

That's where the mother of two revealed that she's in the top 0.03 percent of earners, reports the NY Post. She's making more than $150,000 a month and has four employees.

Dee's developed her own safe for work content series that she calls Marie Dee Office Crush. It helps her feed people from social media over to her exclusive "wholesome" content, and it's how we were first introduced to her.

"It’s really just little moments of me in a cute work dress, doing things around the office that for some reason men love," Dee said. "One video that went viral the other day was me walking down the hallway in heels - they like the sound of the heels."

This Texas mom didn’t let the haters win, she moved and kept on cranking out the content

The content machine whose husband films the up to 200 videos she makes a day that are then posted on her more than 70 social media accounts.

"I can get up to 1,000 subscribers a day if I have something go crazy viral," said admitted.

Dee keeps the office roleplay content strictly PG-13. Her other content, while adult in nature, she considers to be wholesome. She's not out filming sex marathons or anything crazy.

"I consider myself a wholesome porn star; I would never sleep with another man," she revealed. "I essentially just make content with my husband and maybe one or two of my girlfriends."

As successful as the empire she's built in the last two years is, it hasn’t been without its challenges. She isn’t immune to the scrutiny of others based on her chosen occupation.

That forced her to move, but hasn't put a damper on her operation. Marie Dee is still cranking out content and cashing in. This content-creating mom is a force that's not slowing down.