Florida Mom's Yearslong Battle With Kids' School Over Volunteering Ban Due To Career In Content Has Ended

Florida OnlyFans mom Victoria Triece's battle with the elementary school her kids attend started back in 2021. The hardworking mom had put her all into her modeling career so that she could free up time to volunteer at the school.

Her mom had done it for her, and she wanted to pass along one of her joys from growing up. It all came to an end thanks to an anonymous tipster. They found Triece's OnlyFans, subscribed, then took the evidence they had collected to the school.

"It affected a parent who went and paid to see my content, but then they had to go send in these photos of me to the school and make me not be allowed to be around children anymore, which I’ve done and dedicated my life to for pretty much five years‚" she said at the time.

Triece then decided to fight back and in early 2023 she filed a lawsuit against Orange County Public Schools. The lawyers for the former Sand Lake Elementary volunteer came out firing with claims that other parents in the school system had the OnlyFans side gig going too.

Florida OnlyFans mom filed her lawsuit against the school district claiming other parents were making content too

"To paint Ms. Triece with the modern-day equivalent of a ‘Scarlet Letter’ has left Ms. Triece with no other option other than filing suit," her lawyers said.

"Many other parents of children in Orange County Schools are also participants in OnlyFans as well as other adult-oriented professions, such as topless dancing, adult-themed acting, online sexting, among others."

It was on. This Florida OnlyFans mom wasn’t going to go down without a fight. Unfortunately, that fight, in the form of a $1 million lawsuit against the school district, ended in a loss for Victoria Triece.

According to Law & Crime, Orange County Circuit Judge Brian S. Sandor ruled in a 22-page opinion filed at the end of January that she does not have a "substantive due process right" to volunteer in the program.

On top of his opinion against her due process rights claim, the judge said that Triece never appealed the decision to remove her as a volunteer with the school district.

He also said that there's nothing in the district's policy that says parents have a right to volunteer. Sandor wrote, "That policy … does not include any language that confers any right or benefit upon an individual to participate in the program, to remain in the program, or to appeal a removal decision. On these points, the policy is silent."

When it came to the right to privacy claim over the sexually explicit images the Playboy and FHM cover model says were distributed among staff at the school and the school district, the judge found that they were public records.

Sandor wrote, "Finding that the images are public records that are subject to public disclosure, the Court also finds that on the record presented, Plaintiff cannot prevail on her claim that OCPS invaded her right to privacy by disclosing the images within OCPS, to those OCPS employees who needed the information to respond to public records requests."

