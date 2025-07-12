Texas Firefighters Show Ultimate Respect To Melania Trump, Proving Decency Is Still Possible

This is how you treat our great First Lady!

Donald and Melania Trump were boots on the ground Friday in Kerrville, Texas – the sight of last week's devastating floods that have so far taken the lives of more than 120 people.

It's an awful situation. Just awful. Let's get that out in the open right off the bat. This doesn't need to be a political situation or talking point for either side. I don't want to hear, "Oh, well FEMA this" and "Ted Cruz that."

No. Don't want to hear it. This ain't the time nor the space for it.

This is a time for reflection, for grieving, and for mourning. And that's what Trump and the First Lady were doing yesterday as they met with local officials, police officers, and, of course, firefighters:

Pro move here with Melania Trump

Such a veteran move by these firefighters. Well played! Shaking Trump's hand before removing their hats/helmets to shake Melania's? That's called being raised correctly, boys and girls. Anyone who grew up in the south knows this move, because it was beaten into our brains by our mommas growing up.

Not literally beaten. That was our dad's job!

Hell, I won't just regionalize this behavior to the south. Anyone who grew up in a house with decent manners knows this is the move. Or in a house with an insane Italian mother/grandmother. Definitely that last one.

No hats at the table. No hats for praying. And no hats when you're speaking to a lady. Love this move by these heroes. This is how you greet our great First Lady. Probably doesn't hurt that she's also a smokeshow and former supermodel.

No, that shouldn't matter, but it does. It always does.

Anyway, let's not make this more than it is, OK? Again, I'm not here to get political and talk about cloud-seeding on a Saturday in July. I just want to show proper respect to our great First Lady. That's all.