Melania Trump Busts Out 'Trump Dance' After Big Beautiful Bill Is Signed | WATCH

First Lady Melania Trump had some Fourth of July fun on Friday, doing the "Trump Dance" alongside her husband as the two wrapped up a busy and historic day at the White House.

Following Congress passing the "Big Beautiful Bill" and Donald Trump signing it, the President and First Lady began shimmying their arms side by side from the White House balcony as music played below. At one point, Melania was bouncing up and down on her feet while the President looked on and smiled.

The Trump dance began a little over a year ago after the President began dancing to songs like "Y.M.C.A." during campaign rallies. It involves moving your arms up and down while shifting the weight on your legs from side to side.

It's become so popular that athletes and other celebrities have started doing it – much to the chagrin of the Left. At one point last season, Detroit Lions players celebrated a sack against the Jacksonville Jaguars that led to everyone shimming along to the Trump dance.

Country music great George Strait got in on the action as well when he busted out his Trump dance moves multiple times during his concerts!

"The Left absolutely hates this. President Trump with the beautiful [First Lady] Melania drives them insane!" one person on X tweeted.

It's true, which is why it's even funnier when First Lady Melania Trump does it, as she knows full well that while she's laughing and dancing away, there are liberals out there that are seething with jealousy. "How dare she have fun!?" which is exactly the point everyone - lighten up!