Tensions Run High At Diddy Trial As Crackhead Interrupts Live News Report With A Barrage Of Slurs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial began in New York on Tuesday, and tensions are running HIGH as the city deals with the current (alleged?) freakshow in town.

Do I have to say alleged? I guess I do, for legal reasons. Whatever. Alleged freakshow. There!

Anyway, I'm not gonna get into all the Diddy stuff here – or ever, frankly. It's gross. It's not my wheelhouse. Hollywood elites are insufferable, and always have been. That's all I'll say on it.

No, I'm not here to talk about that. Instead, I'm here to break down this footage of a shirtless homeless dude, blitzed out of his mind, I assume, berating this poor Entertainment Tonight reporter with such a diverse set of slurs, my late grandfather would be proud.

Take a look!

What a rant!

Whoaaaaaaaaaaa Nellie! What a combo here from this lunatic. He drops the hard B right at the jump, and that really gets everyone's attention.

But he was just getting started. He follows it up with about 14 more, drops in a "white boy," a "homo," a lesson on human anatomy and religion, and then really brings this masterpiece home with a "Nazi/fa--ot" combo at the end.

Never heard that one before, but it made my jaw drop. What a way to close an all-time rant. What a wild little ride this was.

And here's the most obvious question … where the hell is everyone? This dude announces himself pretty clearly early on, and NOBODY takes charge. Nobody. No cops. No security team. No producer or director or camera operator.

What's going on here? Are there any real dudes in the crowd who'd like to stick up for this girl? Maybe just stand in between her and this lunatic? He just walks right up to the set and there is literally no push-back. I don't get it.

The Pussificiation of America on full display, boys and girls. Right there.

Anyway, tensions are high in NYC right now. Diddy's on trial, the Knicks are in the Eastern Conference Finals, and Russell Wilson is on the practice field.

A lot of action. Head on a swivel, New Yorkers.