Diddy Is Trying To Get A Charge THrown Out Because He Says The Law Is Racist

I'm not sure how up-to-date you stay on celebrity news, but things have not been going well for Diddy, AKA P. Diddy, AKA Puff Daddy, AKA Puffy, AKA Sean Combs.

Everyone is of course innocent until proven guilty, but it's not looking good for Diddy.

How do I know that seeing as I'm not a legal scholar (I did watch an episode of Perry Mason once, though)? Well because it seems to my untrained eye that Diddy's legal team is starting to run out of ways to fight these charges.

That's because on Tuesday, according to the Daily Mail, they filed papers throwing what I would consider a bit of a Hail Mary to fend off a transportation to engage in prostitution charge.

They're not trying to prove his innocence, their focus is instead on the law itself.

Yeah, it's racist, and thus the charge should be thrown out.

…

…

…I'm starting to think they're grasping at straws a bit, but let's hear them out.

Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura accused him of forcing her to order male prostitutes, which led to the disgraced mogul being charged under the Mann Act.

The Mann Act is a 1910 federal law against transporting people for the purpose of prostitution, and it's also known as the "White Slave Act."

What Diddy's team claims is that the Mann Act has disproportionately led to charges against black men, and specifically pointed to cases against musician Chuck Berry and boxer Jack Johnson. Meanwhile, they also pointed out that former New York Governor Elliot Spitzer was not charged, while the escorts themselves were.

I don't know if this will work out for them. There have certainly been racist laws in the past, but I don't think this is one of them.

Like, at all.

Anyone can cherry-pick examples, but the law is the law, and as the Daily Mail noted, Diddy's team seemed to acknowledge that he had broken it.

Maybe someone with more legal training than me (perhaps someone who has seen an entire season of Perry Mason) knows better, but I can't see this one panning out for Diddy.