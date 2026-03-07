Teenager Pulls Off Emergency Plane Landing On South Florida Road

That's as smooth of an emergency landing as I've seen in quite some time.

For reasons I can't figure out, I've been on a bit of an aviation kick lately.

First, there was the story about the bomb threat aboard a plane bound for Fort Lauderdale (and it's always Fort Lauderdale for some reason).

Now, it would appear a South Florida teenager has gotten so fed up with commercial flights and bomb threats that he decided to take matters into his own hands and just fly the damn plane himself.

Unfortunately, he was forced to make an emergency landing on a major road in Jupiter, Florida (ironically, just a short 45-minute drive from Fort Lauderdale).

Is it sad that, even after watching this video, I'd still much rather fly with our teenage Charles Lindbergh here than hop on a commercial jet in this day and age?

I have to give this kid a ton of credit, because that's as smooth of an emergency landing as I've seen in quite some time.

And he's only 19 years old!

It's pretty wild how calmly the cars move out of the way for this guy as well. They look like they're moving to the side of the road for an ambulance or something.

One guy even gets out of his car and starts to film, which I totally get.

Jupiter isn't exactly Miami Beach when it comes to hustle and bustle (unless you like golf).

I've been there many times, and I've even gotten gas on the exact road that this kid turned into a makeshift runway.

With all that in mind, a propeller plane making an emergency landing on your busiest street is probably going to account for your excitement for the month, so the residents had to make it count.

The amateur pilot received a hero's welcome in the comments section as well, which is worth as much as any recognition these days.

Eat your heart out, Captain Sully!

In all seriousness, a great job by this young man for keeping calm in a high-pressure situation and avoiding any casualties or even major injuries.

Next time I make my way up to Jupiter, I'll buy this guy a drink (just as long as he isn't flying later).