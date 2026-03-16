The Wokes Are Mad Team USA Invited (Alleged) Bin Laden Slayer Rob O'Neill To Speak

The Bluesky elites are furious that Team USA invited Seal Team Six member Rob O'Neill to pump up the players during the World Baseball Classic.

The Bluesky baseball wokes are fully triggered, and it has nothing to with the action on the field at the World Baseball Classic.

They're furious at team manager Mark DeRosa who brought in Seal Team Six vet Rob O'Neill to speak to Team USA as they prepared to battle against the world baseball powers. The reporter who asked is none other than mask-wearing woke Jen Ramos Eisen, who made a name for herself, while wearing a COVID mask, at the 2025 MLB All-Star game when she pressed Dave Roberts on MLB holding the game in Atlanta, given Georgia's current voting laws that Bluesky wokes hate.

Sunday, Ramos turned her attention to Team USA and O'Neill, whom Bluesky types absolutely hate.

"That was my decision to bring him in," DeRosa told Ramos.

DeRosa says O'Neill spoke to the team in Houston. "I think for me, you never want it to get lost why you're doing this. Whatever that why is. Like Paul Skenes said to me when he signed up for this, ‘I want to do this for every service man and woman that protects our freedom,’" DeRosa continued.

"That's why we wear USA across our chests. I just thought it would be like a time to redirect and get those guys to understand that although this is an unbelievable event, you get to share a locker room with the game's greats, there's a reason why you're doing it and a reason why people protect our freedom at night.

"I just wanted to honor that. So, that's why he came in."

READ: Lebron's Podcast Designer Hates That The SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Spoke To USA Baseball

As you know, the wokes cannot stand anything pro-military, testosterone, and especially when it all mixes with baseball

During his talk with Team USA, O'Neill shared memories of the night Seal Team Six went into Osama Bin Laden's compound and killed America's biggest enemy. O'Neill has identified himself as the person responsible for shooting and killing Bin Laden.

Hence, why Ramos Eisen went into the press room to speak with a manager — DeRosa — over why O'Neill was in that locker room. She wants answers and she wants them now.

What's the goal here? End American exceptionalism. De-testosterone American society.

How did Jen like last night's game against the Dominican Republic? She didn't. Guess why? Too much USA red, white and blue. Too much patriotism. Not enough Dominicans beating on drums and throwing their bats and dancing around.

Jen was also mad that there were "U-S-A" chants. Of course she was.

Jen was also mad at the food being served at the World Baseball Classic:

The Woke Mob Comes For DeRosa Over O'Neill's Presence