Lebron's Podcast Designer Hates That The SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Spoke To USA Baseball

He wants pregame to look like "other countries," claiming American identity is "war and violence."

USA Baseball brought out the big guns for pregame of their World Baseball Classic Quarterfinal against Canada.



Prior to their 5-3 victory over Team Canada, SEAL Team Six member, Robert O'Neill spoke with Team USA baseball in their locker room.

As you can hear in the video posted by O'Neill on X, the decorated military veteran recounted the chaos and confusion surrounding the raid of Osama Bin Laden's compound, where a Blackhawk helicopter crash-landed in the courtyard. The humorous retelling of one our country's most impactful operations, led to many laughs and smiles from Team USA.

My first thought when I saw this come across my timeline was, "LET'S FREAKING GO!" I was fired up. It brought me back to watching war movies to prepare for big games back in my playing days. I never played professionally, nor have I donned a USA uniform, so I could only imagine the strength and pride these men felt intently listening to a military veteran recount proudly serving his country during an opportunity to eliminate one of the most evil men of our lifetime.

But, not everyone was a fan of this raw speech pregame…

Alex Medina, the SVP/Head of Design at Lebron James' media company, Uninterrupted/Fulwell Entertainment, and his podcast "Mind the Game", wants pregame to look like "other countries" and claimed American culture is "war and violence."

Of course an employee of LeBron James would think a man who selflessly served our nation, risked his life to terminate a global threat, is a bad thing. Plus, he clearly didn't watch the video because there seemed to be a lot of joy from not only O'Neill, but all of Team USA.

Right after, I left a reply and quote tweeted Medina's post saying, "America is about freedom, liberty, and justice for all. If you don't believe that, and think other countries are better, you're just as indoctrinated as your boss," he censored the replies, so only certain accounts could respond.

Just like many fans and liberal media members outed themselves as irrational sensationalizers in the aftermath of Team USA men's hockey gold medal victory over Canada, they're back to reek more havoc in the World Baseball Classic.

These people seem to get off on criticizing America. They have been since 2020. They love to poke, prod, and provoke the founding of our country, the ones who serve it (law enforcement, military, Border Patrol, ICE).

Medina was not the only one who criticized Team USA's choice for pregame speaker. Other liberal X users said while other teams "showcase fun and unique things", Team USA "keeps announcing devotion to war…"

How much "fun and unique" other cultures and fanbases are, compared to the United States, has been a talking point of the liberal side of X. It's gone on during the entirety of the World Baseball Classic. It's nauseating really.

"…in the Dominican locker room they got [Juan Marichal] and Papi [David Ortiz] dancing….one team has their priorities straight for this tournament and it’s not Team USA," one X user stated, while agreeing with Medina's assessment.

Even a Yankees reporter from The Athletic, Chris Kirschner, has jumped on the bandwagon claiming that Team USA is too stiff, not excited enough, bleak,and lacking personality saying, "Are these guys allowed to have any sort of fun and show their personalities?"

TEAM USA DOESN'T NEED TO LOOK LIKE THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, VENEZULA, AND PUERTO RICO!

I've loved seeing those teams showcase their unique culture and personalities, but just because those teams are going loco after every home run like it's a walk-off, doesn't mean they care more than the United States. It just simply means the way they show it is different. Whether it's better, is subjective.

Personally, a clip like the one above is electric. It's fun. It should put a smile on your face, unless you are super old school and believe a player should simply trot around the bases after a bomb. BUT, the United States has its own unique style, and that's ok.

Team USA players are either criticized no matter what they do. It's a lose-lose with these people. No matter how they react and perform, it's not quite right and overly criticized.

Team USA is the favorite. The Americans are supposed to win. They won't jump up and down, making a scene as much as other teams. Cal Raleigh won't shake your hand in the batter's box, but that just means they take this tournament and representing their country seriously. They want to win, and wholeheartedly desire to make our country proud, just as our Olympic hockey teams did.

All in all, I'm sure we'll see plenty of personality and intensity in Sunday's game as the Americans take on the Dominican Republic, with ace Paul Skenes on the mound. It'll be appointment television, and I hope they book the Department of War's Pete Hegseth to speak, just to rile up the haters in and out of LeBron's employment.