Does 'Yellowstone' Prequel Face Enraging Fate For Fans? Answer Is Complicated

"1944" is expected to be the next monster "Yellowstone" prequel hit.

What is going on with the upcoming "Yellowstone" prequel "1944"?

That's a question many fans have been asking going back to early 2025, and unfortunately, information is limited to non-existent.

There are currently multiple "Yellowstone" universe projects in the works from Taylor Sheridan. Below is a quick list and summary:

"1944" - The third prequel series. Takes place after the events of "1923."

"Dutton Ranch" - Spinoff focused on Beth and Rip.

"The Madison" - Connection to the "Yellowstone" universe not known at this time.

"Y: Marshals" - A spinoff focused on Kayce (Luke Grimes).

The one that has had the clearest movement is "Y: Marshals" with Luke Grimes. It premieres March 1, 2026 on CBS.

As for the rest? It gets complicated.

Is "1944" happening?

The highly-anticipated prequel "1944" has been known about for some time, and it's believed it will be a direct follow up to the "1923."

We know that because Spencer Dutton – the lead character of "1923" – doesn't die until long after 1944 when his fate is explained in the "1923" epilogue. He was left in control of the ranch, and that would mean he'd still be running it in 1944.

Star Brandon Sklenar even teased a potential return for "1944." That's one data point we have to consider, and you can read a full breakdown here.

That leads me to another key data point that must be considered. Sheridan's exit from Paramount for NBCUniversal. The "Yellowstone" creator sent shockwaves through the entertainment world when he agreed to a deal with NBCUniversal that reportedly is worth north of $1 billion. It certainly pays to be the most successful entertainment visionary in America.

As of October 2025, The Hollywood Reporter listed "1944" as an upcoming "Yellowstone" prequel after Sheridan's insane new deal.

That means we have two data points – Sklenar's comments and THR's reporting – that "1944" is still very much in play.

Here's the problem in as simple of terms as I can put it:

Where is the actual information?

The clock is ticking before Sheridan is out the door and on his way to NBCUniversal. He's not taking the "Yellowstone" universe IP with him. That means there's a very real countdown to get "1944" done and all the other "Yellowstone" projects rolling.

Not hearing much this past summer is one thing and understandable. Not hearing anything now that it's the start of 2026 is wild.

We have no plot details, zero casting information, no production timeline or literally anything else. It might be easier to get the nuclear launch codes than information about "1944."

So, does that mean it's been shelved and not happening? I don't think that's the case, but it's a question that has to be asked at this point.

Why do I not think it's been shelved? The answer is pretty straightforward:

Money.

The "Yellowstone" universe prints cash for everyone involved. The Sheridan universe is an unstoppable money-making machine.

That reason alone is more than enough motivation to make sure "1944" gets done. Nobody wants to leave cash on the table.

However, what went from being mildly concerning is entering a new phase now that it's 2026, and I can say with complete authority that "Yellowstone" fans will be enraged if "1944" doesn't happy.

It's one of the most hyped-up projects in the "Yellowstone" universe. Plus, I'm fairly certain there will be a heavy WWII angle, given the war ties to the original saga and two other prequels.

We're no longer in mildly concerned territory. We're now in "red flags are flying" when it comes to what is or isn't happening with "1944." Let's hope Sheridan and everyone involved gets the job done, and make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.