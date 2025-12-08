'Yellowstone' Universe Star Teases Potential Major Development With New Series: WATCH

Brandon Sklenar sounds *VERY* willing to return to the "Yellowstone" universe.

Sklenar starred for two seasons in "1923" as Spencer Dutton. The hit "Yellowstone" prequel series came to an end on April 6, 2025 with an explosive and violent finale that saw Spencer return to the ranch.

It was revealed in the closing moments of the series that Spencer eventually died decades after the events of "1923" when he was an old man.

That's critically important moving forward for one simple reason:

The next prequel series is "1944."

Brandon Sklenar teases a potential return for "1944."

Plot details for "1944" are being kept secret for the time being, but you can safely assume the Duttons will once again be fighting for the ranch. Spencer Dutton is alive in the 1944 timeline and was clearly in charge when "1923" ended. That means it'd be very hard to do the next prequel without Sklenar being a part of it, and he was asked about that very topic during a recent appearance on "TODAY."

"Yeah, I mean it would be great. It would be great. It would be pretty cool to see me with some crows feet and some frosted tips, you know. Some silver fox tips. Yeah, I'd love to do it. Yeah, age me up a bit," Sklenar said with a massive smirk on his face when discussing a potential return.

I can only speak for myself, but my sense from his reaction and vibe is that he knows a lot more than he's letting on.

Give it a watch below, and decide for yourself how much you want to read into it.

Like I stated above, you can't have "1944" without Sklenar because viewers know Spencer Dutton died at some point in the 1960s.

The character is very much alive and almost certainly in charge in the upcoming "1944" timeline. Again, judging from the massive smirk on his face and body language, it would certainly appear like Sklenar knows what is actually going to happen when Taylor Sheridan gets to work on the upcoming series.

If Spencer Dutton isn't in "1944," then I truly don't know how Sheridan will shape the story moving forward. It wouldn't make much sense at all.

That alone is reason to believe we'll be seeing Sklenar some more. The "Yellowstone" creator doesn't deviate from what works and plans his stories in absurd depth.

There is no release date or production announcements for "1944" as of publication. We'll certainly be covering a lot here at OutKick. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.