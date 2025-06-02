Woke Liberal Makes Insane Comments About 2020 And COVID, Is 100% Delusional: WATCH

Taylor Lorenz continues to be the woke gift that keeps on giving.

The liberal commentator has made being terrified of COVID her entire brand at this point, and to her credit, she's fully committed to the role.

There's nobody in America with a platform who spends more time complaining about it. That is, of course, when she's not tweeting hot takes about 9/11.

Taylor Lorenz thinks 2020 was "a good time."

Now, most of us remember 2020 as a terrible time in America. The overreaction to COVID won't be remembered well. Lockdowns, mask mandates, social distancing, restaurants being closed, movie theaters shutting down and unneeded fear won't be remembered well by those of us with common sense.

Lorenz seems to think that was a very solid time in the USA.

"Yeah, we should look back at that time and be like, 'Wait a minute. Why did we let that stuff end? That was, like, a good time,'" Lorenz said during an appearance on "The Majority Report."

She further added that she's "nostalgic for 2020," which is an absolutely insane thing to say out loud.

You can watch Lorenz's comments below starting around 7:00, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Absolute insanity. How can anyone think this way and say 2020 was "a good time" with a straight face? It was terrible. It was easily the dumbest time of my time on this planet.

Do we not remember people screaming if you didn't have a mask on? Do we not remember how everyone was told to stay indoors for weeks? Remember two weeks to slow the spread?

It was a joke that turned into a nightmare. Normal people want to spend time with their friends, go to bars, go see a movie and just live life.

COVID threw a huge wrench in all those plans. I seriously do not understand how anyone could look back at 2020 and think it was a fun time. Let's also not forget all the BLM riots that unfolded across America that same year.

Yeah, what a fun time for the USA!

What do you think of Lorenz's comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.