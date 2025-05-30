Disgusting Liberal Freak Show Shares Gross 9/11 Tweets, Comments Are Enraging

Taylor Lorenz continues to prove she's insufferable.

Lorenz, who appears scared of her own shadow when it comes to COVID, has a long history of saying stupid things.

It's kind of her entire brand, and she took things to a new level with a scorching-hot and stupid take on 9/11.

Taylor Lorenz shares gross tweets about 9/11.

For some reason, Lorenz decided to hop on X on Thursday and claim the deadly terrorist attack in 2001 "has been a punchline for over a decade."

"[People] are having 9/11 themed parties and there are 9/11 parody t-shirts and memes all over," Lorenz wrote in part.

She followed up that big brain take by further tweeting, "Young ppl today also correctly recognize that 9/11 didn't happen in a vacuum, it was a direct response to/consequence of US foreign policy in the middle east. The more u know abt what the US has done in the middle east the more u understand why many believe the US deserved 9/11."

The tweets remain up as of publication, and can be seen below. Don't worry, though, because I have the screenshots if she wakes up and decides to delete them.

First off, if you're going to tweet that people believe America deserved 9/11 because of "US foreign policy in the Middle East," then you have an obligation to explain the argument.

Now, is it true that Osama bin Laden -- the al-Qaeda mastermind responsible for 9/11 -- saw all Americans as legitimate targets because we live in a Democracy? Yes, but that doesn't make it right. Killing civilians and noncombatants is textbook terrorism.

It's the coward's way of fighting. Osama bin Laden and his al-Qaeda thugs knew they could never take the fight directly to the American military. So, they chose terror tactics to strike fear into the American public.

Instead of cowering, we watched scenes on 9/11 of people rushing into danger to save complete strangers. Many heroes spent their final moments on this planet that day rushing to the danger. That's what the American spirit is all about.

Then, the heroes at the tip of the spear put on their gear, flew to the other side of the world and unleashed hell on the people responsible. They killed so many bad guys in the opening days of Afghanistan that it would be impossible to calculate. They went with a purpose and went without fear.

Instead of focusing on that, Lorenz seems to think that young people think 9/11 was justified. It wasn't. If you accept that premise, then you're literally accepting the logic of terrorists that everyone is a target. It's sadistic and sick behavior.

Fortunately, idiots like Lorenz don't speak for most of America. This country, while full of peace-loving citizens, is never afraid to fight those who threaten us.

If you mess with America, operators will show up in the middle of the night and put them in the dirt without a moment of hesitation.

It reminds me of Reagan's famous "A Time for Choosing" speech.

The events of 9/11 remain painful, but despite what Taylor Lorenz thinks, the biggest takeaway was that, in our country's darkest hour, we didn't fold, quit or give up. We fought like hell through the bloodshed, death, chaos and carnage. Let Taylor Lorenz continue to be an idiot. The rest of us will continue to be proud Americans who won't tolerate anyone who wants us terrorized, scared and weak.

Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.