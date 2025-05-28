Taylor Lorenz Says Wanting Schools Open During COVID Is 'Far Right Eugenics'

Taylor Lorenz has a serious problem, and it manifests itself with her extreme derangement over COVID and COVID policies.

She's long demonstrated a disconnect with reality with COVID, as one of the few remaining holdouts devoted to wearing masks, which again, do not work, in 2025. Lorenz has mostly directed her ire at those on the political right for telling the truth about COVID and the lack of evidence supporting Faucism. But in a surprising turn of events, her anger during the most recent example of pandemic derangement syndrome was directed at one of the members of her political team: Pete Buttigieg.

What did Buttigieg do to make Lorenz so angry? Well, in a new interview with far-left website The Bulwark, Buttigieg continued his revisionist history campaign in order to appear more moderate while gearing up for an obvious presidential run in 2028. When asked what he would change if he could go back to 2020, he said he'd have tried to "figure out" a way to get schools open.

"For the love of God, figure out a way to get the schools open sooner. We got very knee-jerk about this and the costs were — not just politically — but in a profound way I think, for a generation, the costs were profound, and I think anybody who’s involved, who was, by the way obviously doing their best to deal with a crisis that killed a million Americans, but I think most people involved would like to be able to have found a way to safely get more schools open more quickly," he answered.

It's worth returning to that later, but while it was, on the surface at least, a moderately reasonable answer, Lorenz went ballistic about it.

Taylor Lorenz Loses Her Mind On Pete Buttigieg

Lorenz on X posted a response to Buttigieg that was, to put it mildly, unhinged.

"Pete saying he would have ‘opened the schools sooner’ in 2020 aka killing MORE vulnerable ppl faster, sacrificing teachers and educators (and kids!) lives to force them back into unventilated buildings w no protections," she posted. "Disgusting how Dems have fully embraced far right eugenics."

It's hard to know where to start.

Schools for younger age groups never closed in Sweden. They remained open, operated safely, with no "protections," and Sweden outperformed the rest of Europe and the United States. By a wide margin.

Florida opened schools, thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis, normally, by late summer 2020. With no impact on their COVID metrics or outcomes. And the state not only outperformed lockdown states in age-adjusted excess mortality, but saw an influx of residents moving from other states to get their kids in school as quickly as possible.

Not to mention the biggest problem with Lorenz's outburst; masks and so-called "protections" don't work anyway. And her extremism is precisely the reason that the Democratic Party and their partners in the teachers unions kept schools closed as long as they did.

Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, they abandoned science and evidence and set back an entire generation, all in service of a political ideology that put the self-important delusions of adults ahead of the needs of children. Lorenz is unaware and uninterested, but as the saying goes, facts don't care about your feelings.

Then there's calling Pete Buttigieg, Pete Buttigieg! a believer in "far right eugenics." Because he took the most milquetoast position, five years too late, that virtually every sane person agrees is correct. Except, of course, those suffering from reality-denial like Taylor Lorenz. It demonstrated beautifully how far gone she and those in the progressive movement actually are.

Of course, Buttigieg also deserves plenty of criticism. Yes, he's right, getting schools open in 2020 was vitally important. But he couches it in terms of getting them open "safely," as if there were policies or measures required to ensure that schools could operate safely. When we already knew Sweden had safely opened schools without those policies. Democrats, Buttigieg included, ignored that because it contradicted what Anthony Fauci, Randi Weingarten, the CDC and the rest of their ideological allies were saying.

Now that it's politically safe to admit school closures were a mistake, he's only willing to go so far instead of telling the full, actual truth. And we know that's not how he felt in 2020, because Chasten Buttigieg was repeating the same type of extremist nonsense that Lorenz, Biden and the rest of the Democratic Party was saying at the time.

As John Hasson pointed out on X, Buttigieg said that Trump's push to open schools would get teachers killed. "To this President and to this Secretary of Education, school is just childcare," Buttigieg said. "it is a way to get the economy back on track, open up the doors so you have a place to put your kids so you can go back to work.

"School is not just childcare," he continued. "There are many other things that need to take place in order to have a proper educational environment."

He then did some outstanding fearmongering, saying that his young educator friends were writing wills in 2020 "because they are terrified that they are going to get sick."

"There's already a flight risk of teachers fleeing the profession. I don't want to see teachers leaving the profession on gurneys."

That's the attitude "Mayor Pete," Taylor Lorenz and the Democrats had in 2020. That's what they believed. There was no push to "reopen safely," as they now gaslight. They simply believed, based on nothing, that schools would get people killed. They believed, ironically, that masks were necessary protective devices that everyone must wear, while also saying with their actions that masks still weren't enough to get kids and teachers back to class.

They were wrong. In every possible way. Buttigieg now admitting it shows how politically harmful it was and is for Democrats that they kept schools closed. And Lorenz's hysterically hyperbolic "eugenics" reaction shows permanently broken a significant percentage of their party actually is. Not to mention further discrediting her former employers at The New York Times and Washington Post for platforming her in the first place. Embarrassing all around.