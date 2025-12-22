Tate McRae, Fresh Off A Rolling Stone Bikini Cover, Showed Up For Devils Star Jack Hughes' Return To The Ice

The first order of business and I'm going to take full accountability for missing it, is Tate McRae appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone. I don’t know if it was the holidays getting to me or what, but this slipped through the cracks and that can't happen.

McRae is a star on the rise and her dedication to making great music videos and Rolling Stone covers worth noting demands that I pay attention to what she's up to. No excuses, here's the pop singer at work.

One piece of McRae news that I was all over last month was her appearing to take her talents back to the NHL. That's big for the league. It's not better than bikini covers, but she was (allegedly) spotted grabbing dinner with New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes.

I was all over that. Let's get a rising superstar in NHL arenas rooting for one of the young stars of the game. Again, it's big for the league. It's right up there with a good open ice hit or playoff boobs if you ask me.

On Sunday, Hughes returned from injury earlier than expected, and found the net for the Devils' only goal in a 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

Singer Tate McRae Spotted at the Devils Game

Spotted at the game, presumably to root for her potential love interest in Hughes, was Tate McRae. Of course, he scored a goal in his return. Would you expect anything less? Not with a bikini cover model/pop singer in the arena.

That's a perfect return for Jack Hughes. He'd probably tell you a Devils win, even if that meant he didn’t score, would have been a better return to the ice for him.

But we can see right through that. This had to be pretty sweet. I'm not saying a win wouldn’t have been nice, but short of that, having McRae there and scoring isn’t bad.

Side note: feel free to hold me accountable for anything I let slip through the cracks. Call me out and send it my way sean.joseph@outkick.com.