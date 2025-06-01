Tate McRae Has The Internet Revved Up In A See-Through Outfit For Her New Music Video For The Movie 'F1'

Tate McRae has done it again. The show-stealing singer has grabbed the internet's attention with another masterful piece of art.

Her early 2000s pop star approach has produced big numbers for her time and time again. It was a blueprint that worked well and, as McRae continues to prove, still works.

Her latest tip of the cap to an era that, unfortunately, many have forgotten arrived on Friday in the form of a music video - remember those? - for her song Just Keep Watching.

The song appears in the upcoming movie F1. McRae's music video features her in a see-through outfit for parts and in various states of undress and, let's say, interesting positions.

Here's what she had to say about the video, which has engines revved all the way up. She wrote, "I love making videos I love making videos with inspiring and incredible people. I love dance I loving dancing inspiring choreography."

Tate McRae's new music video for the F1 movie showcases her talents

You know what they say, do what you love, and you'll never work a day in your life. You'll also rack up a couple of million views with ease.

I can’t tell you if the movie's any good. It does have Brad Pitt in it, so it's not going to fly entirely under the radar. But I can tell you this music video nailed it.

What did I tell you? A masterful piece of art. What a performance McRae has a way of telling a story with her music videos, doesn’t she?

That's a skill many are missing these days. Not Tate McRae. She is doing her part and then some to make music videos great again.

F1 The Album, which also includes Doja Cat, Madison Beer and Chris Stapleton to name a few, is dropping on 6/27. That's also the day that F1: The Movie hits theaters.

Who needs a trailer when you can watch McRae's music video?