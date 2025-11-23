Has Singer Tate McRae Taken Her Talents Back To The NHL?

There's chatter online that singer Tate McRae is back in the league. The 22-year-old Canadian-born star was allegedly spotted on a date with an NHL superstar last week.

Internet sleuths put their investigative skills to work and concluded that she was on a date with New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes. The two were grabbing dinner at the restaurant Anton’s in New York City on Thursday night.

McRae, who has done some underwear modeling in addition to her music career, is familiar with the NHL to say the least. She previously dated Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger, who definitely didn’t cheat on her.

After going their separate way, she performed at the NHL All-Star game in 2024 while he was busy battling those cheating rumors and not at the All-Star game.

It's been nothing but success for McRae since.

Given that she's not afraid to put on the pads from time to time, it was only a matter of time before she was linked to another hockey player.

Jack Hughes is sidelined with a hand injury but might be winning off the ice

As for Hughes, he's currently out of the lineup after having surgery on his finger. He suffered an unlucky, or perhaps lucky, depending on how you look at it, freak injury at a team dinner where he cut his hand.

An update provided by the team last weekend stated that they expect him to return to the lineup in eight weeks. That's a tough break as far as hockey is concerned, but it could work out for his personal life.

A few dates with a hot pop star might just help him out with his recovery. Let's put it this way, it's unlikely to hurt, and the Devils should be fine without him.

They got off to a hot start. They're currently sitting in second in the Eastern Conference through 21 games. All they have to do is avoid slipping too far down the standings.

Best case scenario: they don’t fall to the bottom of the conference and then get Hughes back ahead of schedule with a Tate McRae romance fueling him.