Hit TV Show Has Internet Buzzing After Unexpected Finale: REACTIONS

"Task" is over, and the ending wasn't what I think many were expecting.

The hit HBO series has taken the entertainment world by storm since the first episode aired. It's a very dark and gritty series centered on the kidnapping of a kid following the robbery of a drug house gone wrong.

The characters all have demons and deep histories tying them together. The show has been brutal and unrelenting at times.

The finale aired Sunday night, and I think many were expecting horrific endings for many characters.

That's not really what happened.

Social media reacts to "Task" ending.

Without getting into massive spoilers, the finale did have some level of death, including some gunfights. However, it was much more about redemption and closing old wounds.

I fully entered Sunday night expecting a complete and total bloodbath. Instead, we saw pretty much everyone wash the slate clean.

It was a very solid finale. Completely unexpected, in my opinion, but it also definitely worked. Reactions also flooded in on X.

Let's also take a moment to give some incredible praise to Emilia Jones. I wasn't overly familiar with her work prior to "Task," but she gave an absolutely outstanding performance as Maeve.

Gripping and captivating from start to finish.

There's no question the 23-year-old actress has an incredibly bright future.

Again, I fully expected Sunday night to be a bloodbath with few to no survivors left after multiple major characters were killed in previous episodes.

Instead, mostly everyone made it through unscathed and even Grasso got a redemption arc after being revealed to be the mole.

HBO has a long record of providing viewers with great entertainment, and "Task" is now on that list after giving fans seven epic episodes. Please, let's not have a second season. It was a perfect limited series, and there's no reason to stretch it out. Let it live in memory for what it was. What did you think of the finale? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.