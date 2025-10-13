HBO's New Crime Thriller Sets Social Media On Fire With Insane Episode: REACTIONS

"Task" might be the best show on TV at the moment.

HBO continues to crush it with "Task."

Episode six of the crime-thriller series aired Sunday night on the network, and it was one of the best hours of TV that I've ever seen.

The opening 20 or so minutes were electric as a massive gun battle unfolded between the Dark Hearts, Robbie and the FBI. I won't spoil anything here, but it was a masterpiece of an episode.

I said after episode five that I had no idea how the show would have two episodes left. It felt like two episodes was too much.

Well, I turned out to be wrong because episode six was packed full of action, and perfectly set up the series finale as viewers had their souls crushed.

"Task" sets social media on fire with latest episode.

It takes a lot for a series to take the internet by storm. It's not often something punches through and into the bloodstream where everyone is talking.

"Task" has accomplished that objective, and X was on fire after episode six.

Without spoiling anything, there are multiple moments in episode six that will put your jaw on the floor, including a death in the opening sequence that is gut-wrenching.

Grasso (Fabien Frankel) being the mole has also hit a breaking point as Tom (Mark Ruffalo) finally has figured out where the leak is coming from.

The series finale will almost certainly focus heavily on whether Tom can prove Grasso has helped cause all the carnage or not.

As the famous saying from "Training Day" goes, it's not what you know. It's what you can prove.

I had insanely high expectations for "Task." The show has managed to exceed them all. It's incredible, and I can't wait to see what happens in the finale. So much death. So much pain and carnage. Wouldn't have it any other way. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you're watching.