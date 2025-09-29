HBO's New Crime Thriller Is One Of The Darkest And Best Shows On TV | REVIEW

HBO's "Task" is an incredible TV series.

Basic info:

Network: HBO/Max

Plot: Set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man (Tom Pelphrey).

Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox, and Martha Plimpton.

Multiple episodes currently out.

"Task" is television gold.

I was interested in "Task" as soon as I saw the first preview and took a look at the cast. Tom Pelphrey is criminally underrated. He was amazing in "Outer Range" and "Ozark."

The show premiered a couple of weeks ago on HBO, and it follows a band of criminals pulling off heists being hunted by an FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo - a man with some wacky views).

I had the opportunity to finally catch the first episode (full disclosure: I'm still not entirely caught up), and I was blown away.

This show is absurdly dark. Pelphrey leads the way as Robbie Prendergrast - a criminal who robs drug houses. He brings it every single moment he's on-screen. It's hard to imagine he'll still be under-appreciated once all of "Task" airs.

The man is outrageously talented, and he makes the show.

Without spoiling the entire series and the setup with the premiere, the first episode focuses on a specific robbery that goes terribly wrong.

It's brutal, bloody and fans are hit with an absolutely unexpected twist in the closing moments that lays the groundwork for all hell to break loose.

In terms of a show that is comparable, I got a lot of similar vibes to the first season of "True Detective." There's nothing to smile or laugh about throughout the premiere.

It's all dark and conflicted characters, violence, pain, carnage and shocking.

If you're interested in content like "True Detective" and other gritty crime stories, then you're going to love "Task." Already watching? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, but no spoilers! Let's be honorable men and women.