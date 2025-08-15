HBO Releases Intense Preview For New Crime Thriller Series: WATCH

HBO's upcoming series "Task" looks like it definitely could be worth checking out.

Basic info:

Network: HBO/Max

Plot: Set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man (Tom Pelphrey).

Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox, and Martha Plimpton.

Release date: September 7, 2025

HBO releases intense trailer for "Task."

The first preview for "Task" dropped back in May, and it became immediately clear that it had some serious potential.

Well, judging from the new preview, fans might be in for a wildly intense ride. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There are few things in the entertainment world more entertaining than a great story involving a crime-thriller.

That's what Task is about, and Tom Pelphrey playing the main villain is a reason to be very optimistic. He was great in "Outer Range" with Josh Brolin, and also played a truly sinister character in "Ozark."

Now, he's taking his talents and teaming up with Mark Ruffalo for a story about a string of violent robberies.

There is plenty to like here, and my expectations are high.

You can catch "Task" on HBO and streaming on MAX starting September 7th. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.