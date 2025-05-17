Preview For HBO's New Crime Thriller Will Send A Chill Down Your Spine, Features Major Stars: WATCH

Does HBO have another hit?

HBO's upcoming crime thriller "Task" looks like it's going to be outstanding.

Basic info (via HBO):

  • Network: HBO/Max
  • Plot: Set in the working class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man (Tom Pelphrey).
  • Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox, and Martha Plimpton
  • Release Date: Some point in September

"Task" is an upcoming crime thriller coming to HBO. (Credit: HBO)

HBO releases "Task" trailer.

HBO is known for dropping great shows, and the network can do it all. Whether it's a serious drama or a comedy, the track record is outstanding.

It appears HBO might be attempting to cook up another hit with "Task." The trailer might be enough to send a chill down your spine.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I love everything about this preview. Again, the fact it's on HBO is reason alone to watch it. Throw in the cast, and we're really cooking with oil.

Tom Pelphrey is an *AWESOME* talent. He was incredible in "Ozark" and "Outer Range." His ability to play darkness is second to none, and that is apparently what he will do, once again, in "Task."

"Task" (Credit: HBO)

"Task" is an upcoming crime thriller from HBO. (Credit: HBO)

Furthermore, people love a great crime thriller. The crown jewel is the first season of "True Detective," but there are a lot of other great examples.

HBO also hit a home run in the genre with "We Own This City." While "Task" still has months before it premieres, there is certainly a lot to be optimistic about.

HBO released a trailer for "Task." (Credit: HBO)

You can catch "Task" at some point in September. I'll definitely be watching. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

