Tampon Tim Walz Describes The Somber Scene At His House After Trump Called Him 'The R-Word'

Timmy also told Gavin Newsom a lie so ridiculous, even Gavin scoffed at it.

The Great Tim Walz Crash Out of '25 rolled right along this week with another pair of DOOZYS from the weirdo who was very nearly our vice president.

God, what a bullet we dodged as a country last year. Could you IMAGINE, just for a second, if Kamala and Tampon Tim won (rigged) their way into the oval? We'd just be so cooked. The US of A would be toast.

The sane people in America would be exiled right now, we'd be ruled by Somalian forces, transgender dudes would be beating the shit out of women in sports, and we'd all be required to get two COVID boosters a quarter.

It would be anarchy. Luckily. Donald Trump won by a billion, and here we are.

Speaking of Trump, let's go ahead and check in on the continued fallout from Trump calling Tim Walz retarded on Thanksgiving night:

Tim Walz continues to roll along

Incredible. Just incredible. We live in the BEST times right now. Soak it all in, boys and girls. We will never get political #content like this for as long as we live. It just won't happen. In three years, we'll be boring again. We won't care again. It'll be a snoozer.

But right now? I just can't stop watching.

Tim Walz playing Yahtzee with his family on Thanksgiving night, only to have it interrupted by Trump calling him the "seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota," is, objectively, hilarious. I can't stop picturing it. I like to imagine his insufferable TikTok daughter reading it on the couch and openly weeping.

And how about Tim saying the biggest red flag in Trump's White House is him NOT having a pet roaming the halls and making the place a shithole? No, Tim. That's exactly why it's running like a well-oiled machine.

Because he's an adult and he doesn't need a dog to pander to the rest of you simpletons out there who think dogs are the greatest thing since sliced bread.

They're fine, but can we tone it down a notch with dogs? My God. I blame Herbie for my hatred, by the way.

And then Tampon Tim ends his most recent crashout by telling Gavin Newsom we're (sane people) afraid of him because he's too masculine. Even Greasy Gavin thinks he's joking, evidenced by him nearly spitting out his drink mid-sentence.

He couldn't believe Tim was trying to sell us this line of bullshit, and he's the biggest bullshitter in politics!

Amazing. What a week. And it's only Wednesday!

Giddy-up.