No Joke, Tampa International Airport Should Follow Through On Banning Pajamas and Crocs

Even though this was later proven to be a joke, I'm all for the forced dress code.

I've written a lot in the past about airport and flying etiquette, but I may have left one off the list that is about to be rectified very soon.

Flying (and being out in public in general) in pajamas and slippers is one of the reasons I believe our society is heading down the toilet.

You used to have to actually look presentable when you stepped out into the world, but these days you can just throw on some Cookie Monster pajamas and a pair of slides and off you go.

One establishment has had enough of the crap, and is putting its foot down to say "enough is enough!"

Uh, oh! That's going to ruffle some feathers, but this has been a long time coming.

Tampa International Airport is banning pajamas and Crocs in a controversial decision that is already drawing some backlash… or at least, that's what everyone thought.

It turns out this was just an elaborate prank that TPA's social media account carried out, but that didn't stop many in the comments section from raking them over the coals.

I understand people wanting to be comfortable when they fly. I get it.

But, as I said before, this should have been a long time coming.

If people want a more enjoyable air travel experience, it has to start somewhere. And weeding out the trash bin of people who show up in sleep attire because they were too lazy to make themselves presentable is a good start.

It's the same as when people like my dad get mad at me for worrying about cultural issues when there are other things like the economy or crime that need fixing.

To quote the late, great Andrew Breitbart, "Culture is downstream from politics."

And I'll do Mr. Breitbart one better; dress codes are downstream from an enjoyable airport experience.

One commenter claimed he was tired of being treated like cattle. Well, good sir, if you dress the part, you'll be treated accordingly.

It's also a great litmus test for society. If you dress like a slob, you probably are (and smell like) a slob, and no one wants to sit next to that on a plane.

I would welcome this new dress code with open arms.

I've flown in and out of Tampa numerous times. Other than Fort Lauderdale and Dallas, two places I've called home for the majority of my life, it's probably the airport I've frequented the most.

My experiences with that airport have been largely positive, but if they were to actually implement this pajama ban, it might skyrocket to the top of my airport power rankings.

People used to wear suits on planes, and while I don't think that's necessary in today's day and age, a little decorum wouldn't hurt.

I don't know about you all, but I'm ready to start seeing people act like civilized human beings on airplanes again, and that has to start somewhere.

Do the right thing, Tampa! Make this joke a reality!