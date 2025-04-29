Talladega Tailgate Aftermath: Viral Post Shows What NASCAR Fans Left Behind

If anyone's in need of a new furniture set or a pool that appears to be filled with anything but water, just head to Talladega Superspeedway.

You'd think that fans would have a bit more respect for the iconic NASCAR racetrack located in Lincoln, Alabama. Then again, I'm sure the race gods appreciated what seemed like one heck of a good tailgate based on just the random remnants that were left behind.

First, we have what appears to be a lovely brown couch set, along with a corner table that some very generous people left behind for you to grab if you're in town. I just wouldn't hold up a bluelight to it (if you get my drift).

And hey, why sleep on the couch when you can pass out on a lovely mattress, am I right? It appears the blow-up mattress has had its better days.

GRILLIN' AND RACIN'

No real surprise here, as there was a makeshift grill left behind, similar to any other NFL tailgate. However, what IS surprising is that there was also a full table of food left out that surprisingly, nobody that was drunk ended up eating as they were walking by. I mean look at the size of those sausages and hot dogs!

Plenty of tents that nobody decided to run through and destroy. A+ move on putting it right next to the porta potties. That is, until you realize that tens of thousands of people would also be using your bathroom.

But the ultimate left behind had to be this lovely inflatable pool.

And I get it - summer is almost here and you or your kids will be begging for a backyard pool on a June, 100-degree day.

But something tells me that's not water in there. So maybe just save the gas money it would cost you to drive to Talladega and head to Costco or Target or somewhere and pick one up there instead.

