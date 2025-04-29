Heidi Klum & Daughter Leni Slip Into More Lingerie For Photo Shoot, Oilers Fan Fight & Talladega Weekend Trash

Rec Ball Chronicles: I'm running out of players & the games haven't even started

Based on the number of emails I received Monday after telling the story of the boy who quit a scrimmage because it was cold, you guys are officially invested in this rec ball season.

I appreciate the advice on how to handle the situation. There were many of you who told me to have a heart-to-heart with the father at last night's practice. He dropped off the boy and didn't stick around for that to happen.

I also heard from many of you who said I can't quit on the kid. You told me to not let this destroy the team, but still see if the boy can be saved from taking the easy way out.

As those emails were coming in, I received a message from a father who told me his son hurt his wrist and he's now out. How long? I'm told like a week. You know how this goes. It could go on for multiple weeks.

That's now two kids out with wrist injuries. The first kid won't be back until around Memorial Day.

With two injuries, I'm down to 10 kids in a league that's notorious for families skipping town for vacations and soccer/lacrosse/hockey/basketball/wrestling tournaments.

I'm officially in a battle for survival at this point.

What's this mean for the boy who quit during the scrimmage?

Guess where I had that boy when we took infield? You're damn right, go to second base. I will not be told that you don't know how to play the position. And guess what happened? He knocked the ball down and threw it to first base like I asked him.

Good job, kid. That's a start.

I didn't quit on him. I did my part.

— Kurt A. says:

That's a tough situation with the kid who doesn't seem like he wants to be there. I think a lot of the motivation needs to come from the parents, but they can only do so much. When I'm coaching, I always tell the kids that baseball is fun, but it's always more fun if you actually try and work hard to get better.

No matter where they're at talent-wise, at that age especially, I always want to give them the opportunities to do something like you did by putting the kid at 2nd instead of the outfield. I worked for a rec department and volunteered to run a practice for a coach who couldn't make it to practice one day.

I didn't know who had been pitching all year, so I asked who wanted to pitch. The normal kids came up to pitch, then a kid who I could tell hadn't played much baseball in his life said he wanted to try but didn't know how.

So I taught him the basics and fixed a few things, and he was throwing just as hard and more accurately than the regular pitchers. He looked goofy doing it, but he was doing it. I don't know if he ended up ever pitching in a game, but if I were the coach, I definitely would have given him a chance.

On a side note, I was in Vegas over the weekend and decided to check out a UNLV baseball game one night. Great place to watch a game, $10 general admission seats, kids get in free, and you get to watch planes fly over coming in to land at Harry Reid. It also doesn't smell like weed and urine like parts of the strip and surrounding areas.

— Scott B. emails:

I spent quite a bunch of time coaching basketball in my younger years. I had a couple of kids who were being forced/coerced into playing and it just made them miserable. That is why I will never force my son to play if he is not all in on it. Hopefully the kids parents will realize it and let him quit.

I had one kid who was just there because if he played a sport he would get a Boy Scout Badge out of it. I told him to guard this kid and do not let him touch the ball. (He was not aware that no matter what his teammates would never throw him the ball) I praised him like crazy for not letting him touch the ball and that became his thing. I was able to get him through the year by finding one thing he thought he was good at. Kids that are no good know they are no good and so do all of their teammates. Until he can improve or get some self confidence you might be better off to leave him in his comfort zone and hopefully that will get him through it.

As far as motivation goes that is a tough one. I have found that not all drills work the same for every team. Some teams you have to use different drills to teach the same skills. Things you have already mentioned before keep things moving and introduce competition wherever possible. Loser runs. I also found that changing the practice routine later in the year makes kids uncomfortable and helps them to refocus.

The below book is a good topic for coaches to know about, especially when coaching a sport that has more failure than success. The abridged version of it is that learning how to learn and struggle is a more sustainable mindset for success than natural talent and intelligence. People that have easy success are more likely to see their first sign of struggle as something that cannot be overcome and quit instead of having a strategy to work through issues to find success.

I have a 9 year old and what does not come easy to him his first instinct is to label it stupid or not worth learning. At some point in life he will get hit with a big problem that he will have to be able to reason through and this book is about how important that is to learn.

https://www.amazon.com/Mindset-Psychology-Carol-S-Dweck/dp/0345472322/ref=sr_1_2?sr=8-2

— Brent P. in Indiana checks in:

Your recap of Saturday’s rec ball is an instant classic. As someone who has been in your shoes, I definitely can relate to your day. Yes a heart to heart with his dad might be warranted. Don’t be too hard on dad. My guess is that this kid is his first child, or eldest boy, or even only child. As men we want to raise men. Nothing says "manly" than baseball or football. I have three boys. My eldest slept with a baseball he loved it so much. He ended up playing in college. I assume he loved it so much because I love it. I played the game until I was 52 and I still umpire the game for college and high school.

My second and third boys loved the idea of baseball and I assume it was because I love baseball. However, they were not good at it. They only picked up a ball and glove when it was time to go to practice. I "let" or maybe "forced" my second son to play until his 11U season. But I knew he was not good. I could feel he wasn’t enjoying it.

Yet I still signed him up. When the 12U season rolled around I told him "you don’t have to play the game because I love it…but play it because you love it." Well, he never touched a ball or a bat again. I learned my lesson with the third son and he never made it to the 10U season. My guess is your players dad hasn’t learned what I learned.

A friendly conversation between you and he might be the nudge he needs to see that his kid is wasting everyone’s time playing the game. You know the old saying "the truth will set you free".

All my boys are in their 20’s and I am proud to say they are good men.

Can’t wait to read your next chronical of being a rec-ball coach. It is good content.

Life after the final out

— Judy S. shares the story of her son's baseball life:

My best travel ball memory is when my son’s 12U team beat the high ranking team with Tom Glavine’s son pitching. ATL area suburb of course, and my son had strep throat, missed a game in the tourney but came back in the final game & had a couple of doubles & RBIs. Glavine’s team had all the bells and whistles with a radar gun even! He was a good sport and took a pic with our team after the trophy presentation.

Two years later my son was in an accident and lost his right leg. He tried to convert to a closing pitcher with the help of Cris Carpenter (former cardinals pitcher) but the stress on his prosthetic was too much. Today, he’s 26, married & designs video games.

God is good.

What do the wives think of Belichick's gold digger?

— Chris B. shares what his wife thinks:

As a guy most of us are probably thinking good for Bill, but I can tell you from the wife’s perspective, it’s very gross. Especially considering that she doesn’t find Bill attractive at all.

I think we can all agree if Bill didn’t have the fame and/or money she wouldn’t even have a thought of being with him. That fact that she’s now trying to control everything is bizarre as without him nobody would hardly know who she is.

— Rob in Florida writes:

As a longtime resident of the Free State Of Florida ( it’s true, it says it on the sign entering the state ) the likes of Bill and JorDON are nothing new down here. Roll on down to Miami or Lauderdale and you see a lot of 70-something men with 25 year old Barbie’s rolling around in $200k convertibles.

This one hits different though, it’s just embarrassing, not that 70 year old dudes and 25-year-old girls aren’t inherently embarrassing, but Bill is one of the all-time greats ( at least he was with Tom at the helm ) and to watch him get humiliated on national TV is tough to watch.

Congrats Bill, you get to see a 24 year old girl naked, but just a little advice, you could have accomplished the same thing a little more privately through a "service" and a strict financial transaction, without the humiliation.

One more thing, speaking of public humiliation, now that we are finding out what an awful person Taylor Swift is ( See the Blake Lively lawsuit ) do we see some parallels between Bill and Travis? What kind of public humiliation are you willing to put up with for the Hot Chick? My goodness, as the man said " P is undefeated "

— Jim T. in San Diego would like a word with Bill:

As far as Bill Belicheat, I figure this public humiliation is God's / the universe's (depending on your philosophy) payback for the way he humiliated his wife and the husband of the woman he had the affair with before she became the 2nd Mrs. Belicheat. Were Bill as smart as he thinks he is, he'd take Ben Franklin's advice on older women to heart: They don't tell, they don't swell, and they're grateful as hell.

There's no need to apologize for mowing on a Sunday this time of year

— Glyn says:

I want to apologize for mowing on a Sunday afternoon. Wednesday I had family obligations, Thursday and Friday were a rain out in my part of E TN. I followed protocol and enjoyed the patio on Saturday. I have self penalized myself by buying another TNML shirt.

Kinsey:

It's April. This is common. Nobody is losing league points if they need to mow on a Sunday afternoon to stay dialed in for those Thursday mows. I was just texting with my buddies last night about how I missed my early season Monday mow last night, it's going to pour today, which means I'll be mowing Thursday night facing a forest. I will have no choice but to raise the deck to 4".

This lawn is about to be at U.S. Open rough depth.

Robots invade MLB

— Paul J. sent in these photos over the weekend:

Kinsey:

I'll say it: That turf isn't inspiring. That robot looks like it's doing a shitty job. Grown men want to see stripes when they walk out of those tunnels for the first time. The robots don't understand our emotions.

The Ts visit Hurricane Ridge

— Mike T. says:

Olympic National Park outside Port Angeles, Wa.

— Mike T. shares his impression of a Solo stove:

First time using this ingenues invention! Can say we’re very impressed with the quality of fire it produces!

If I was in the market for a wood-burning stove I’d buy one!

Toledo is on the Wall Street Journal's radar

Are you into buying rentals? Look at what the WSJ reported last week:

The struggle to find a cheap house in America is transforming some places with lower-priced homes into battlefields, pitting Wall Street landlords and other investor-owners against traditional buyers.

That clash is helping boost home values in Toledo, Ohio, catapulting it to the top of The Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com Housing Market Ranking this quarter. The rankings identify top markets based on home value appreciation, local economic growth, lifestyle amenities and climate resilience.

Kinsey:

I read that entire story and the reporter never mentioned the price to play golf around here.

On Sunday, we played a course that hosts U.S. Open qualifiers, and it was $40 for a 2:30 tee time. These stories about places to live in the U.S. need to start including the information that adults actually need to know, unless you're some hedge fund just looking to buy up all the houses to serve as rentals.

— Eric P. wants you to play a game of Toledo or Seattle?

Well, Seattle certainly offers a lot in the way of fixer uppers as this real estate would cost around a cool million!!

Kinsey:

That's Seattle.

Shedeur to the Browns; The Shedeur Drinking Game

— Kirk B. writes:

My god the long roll n tumblin come to an end for the big kid

Pick # 144 5th Rd.........to the Cleveland Browns??????

Wonder what daddy Prime just said.......@!&@!! & a few more F-Bombs following that

What's the Over/Under Odds

How many games in the 2025 Season does Sheduer Sanders become the QB in Brownieland???

Kinsey:

My guess is that Joe Flacco starts the season, the Browns look good out of the gate, but then start to quickly fade, the energy gets sucked out of the fans and Shedeur gets his first start after Thanksgiving when Haslam needs to give fans some reason to show up on Sundays.

— Brad S. stops by:

The folks at the bar at our campground were playing the "Shedeur Sanders Drinking Game" Friday night. You take a drink every time Shedeur doesn't get picked!

Gorilla carts: Are they a buy or pass this spring?

— Jeff H. says it's a buy:

Disclaimer – we do NOT store our carts in a shed or garage, but we live on five acres, have two sheds and I just built a 30x10 workshop with bike and kayak storage on the side.

We moved to our property almost 10 years ago. Our first purchase was the smallest Gorilla Cart – my wife wanted it and I thought surely we won’t use it that much. I bought the house to sit on my porch, enjoy the wildlife and the woods, let the kids go roaming, mow the yard – that was the extent of my vision.

Not so said my better half. Thousands of hours of clearing, planting, hauling and maintaining later, we have three sizes of Gorilla Carts and they are priceless. As I mentioned we don’t store them, but if it rains, we prop them up right. They aren’t indestructible, but they have lasted a long time. The OG is now used as purely a concrete mixing station, but the other two are literally used multiple times a day hauling something.

Gorilla seems like a good company too. Parts are easy to find and order. Nothing crazy expensive to replace. Wheels have held up well.

And the dumping function vs. having to shovel/load items twice is HUGE.

Go grab one – you won’t be disappointed.

A reader sends a love letter to his mower

— Anonymous (says he has ZERO internet presence and wants to keep it that way) pens:

Happy anniversary, baby.



I can’t believe it’s already been 20 years. I really wanted to let you know how much I appreciate that never once have you turned me down. Even when it’s been a while.



No matter where we are: at home, at a friend’s, at a neighbor’s, at a relative’s house. You’ve always been ready and willing to get it on. Just one little tug and you are there for me, fired up and ready to go.



I know there have been times that I haven’t treated you right. I’ve pushed you hard then put you up wet. Not enough lube. Not good lube. But you still always have that spark.



After we’re done, there are times I don’t give you the care you need, and move along to the next thing. Sometimes I just fall asleep. But not once have you resented it.



The way we move together can be pure poetry. But for those times that I’ve pushed you in the wrong direction, understand that it hurt me more than it hurt you. And you know I always try and make up for it, to correct and do better the next time.



I hope we can have another 20+ years of pleasure, together.



You’ve been so good to me. ❤️

That is it for this final Tuesday in April. In case you didn't notice, Thursday is May 1. This year is FLYING BY. I've heard time flies when you have kids. Is that true or does time fly in general?

Anyway, let's get the day rolling. Let's do dominate those office meetings while thinking about those late-night patio margaritas that are coming in May. Also, don't forget that it's Kentucky Derby week. I need one of you to handicap the race.

Have a great day.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail account.



