Sydney Thomas Shares Love Letter To Last Year As She Prepares For A Monster 2025

Sydney Thomas became a breakout internet star last year. Like Babe Ruth calling his shot, Joe stepped up to the plate prior to the Alabama student being streamed into 60 million homes on Netflix and announced that there was a ring girl to keep an eye on.

He had done his research and earned himself a slow trot around the bases after putting the ball in the seats. The Ring Girl, Sydney Thomas, is now a household name.

The 21-year-old has collected followers at an unreal pace and leaned into the internet-wide attention. On Saturday it was love letter to the year 2024 time.

Thomas fired up Instagram and wrote, "a love letter to 2024… a year of love, growth, discovery, and change."

Oddly, she didn’t mention being named the top Instagram model of 2024 by the OutKick Culture Department. You think an achievement of that magnitude would be in a love letter to last year.

We're not going to dwell on being left out, we're going to push forward as she is doing. The love letter to 2024 didn’t stop there. Thomas included some high-priority items for the upcoming year.

Her love letter continued, "going into 2025 here is my little reminder to you- count your blessings and hold your people tight. we are so blessed to be here today. love hard, hug harder, and appreciate everything and everyone. life is such a beautiful thing, and it’s most valuable parts are free."

Sydney Thomas is gearing up for another big year

Well done. A love letter that recognizes what a big year she's coming off of - even if the OCD is left out, it's fine, really, we understand - and keeps what is important front and center into 2025.

Thomas was more than prepared for her moment. She doesn’t appear to be overwhelmed by it all. She's still getting in the ring as if nothing has changed, and she's staying focused on what matters.

That's all anyone could ask of a breakout internet star. Don’t turn into a Diva, keep everything in perspective, and make sure first and foremost that the content doesn’t take a backseat.

Buckle up, big things are coming Sydney Thomas' way in 2025.