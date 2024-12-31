Top Instagram Models Of 2024: The Women Who Won The Year

What better to recap the year than with a "Top Instagram Models Of 2024" list? The OutKick Culture Department couldn’t think of any, so here we are.

We're going to go through 20 of the best content producers on the social media app. Are there more than 20 Instagram models who belong on such an esteemed list as "The Women Who Won The Year?"

You bet your ass there are, but at some point you have to call it. That's what we did here. We could have kept going for who knows how long. There were some tough decisions made, but a solid list remains.

There's a strong mix of veterans of the game with those who don’t have as much experience under their belt. There are heavy hitters on the list and most, if not all, are Screencaps regulars.

If I'm being completely honest here, the countdown from 20 to 3 could probably go in almost any order. It's a testament really to the overall strength of the list.

20. Rachel Cook

19. Terann Hilow

18. Rachel Stuhlmann

17. Katya Elise Henry

16. Emily Elizabeth

15. Genny Shawcross

14. Ashlyn Sharp aka Blondie Ashlyn

13. Penny Lane

12. Jadelyn Music

11. Bri Teresi

10. Jenna Berman

9. Sklyer Simpson

8. Alexa Collins

7. Xandra Pohl

6. Livvy Dunne

5. Yanet Garcia

4. Grace Boor

3. Mikayla Demaiter

Let's take a breather before we look at the top two on the list

You could go in a lot of different directions with most of the list, but I feel like these two names at the top would be there on most top Instagram models of the year lists.

At No. 2 we've got Paige Spiranac. I understand that she switched things up in 2024 and dabbled in a lot of different areas, but at the end of the day, she's still one of the best doing it.

Could that change in 2025? There's always a chance. But all things considered, Paige showed up this year time and time again. This bikini in the snow content is a strong example of that.

Am I blinded by her past performances leading up to this year? There's a chance, I admit that, but I can't drop her down past two on the list. Not yet.

2. Paige Spiranac

No. 1 on this year's list was an easy one in my book. It's Sydney Thomas. The Alabama student was appearing in Screencaps before Netflix introduced her to the rest of the world.

Her viral ring girl moment during the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson night of fights took her to a whole new level. She finished the year off as strongly as anyone could.

Thomas is now setup nicely to ride her 2024 success into becoming one of the biggest social media stars of 2025. Best of luck to her and a happy New Year to all of you.

Who should have made the list? Let me know sean.joseph@outkick.com.

1. Sydney Thomas