Sydney Thomas Names The SEC Coach Who Slid Into Her DMs During Netflix Reality Show

The viral ring girl has finally named the SEC coach who slid into her DMs

Sydney Thomas has finally confirmed which SEC coach slid into her DMs with a "Roll Tide" after becoming an internet superstar thanks to working as a ring girl for the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul circus.

Back in January, during an appearance on a podcast, the 21-year-old Alabama alum revealed that the craziest DM she received following her viral fame as a ring girl came from an SEC coach.

Thomas didn’t name names at the time and would only say that the DM came from "another SEC football team coach." There was a ton of speculation that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was responsible for the message.

An alleged screenshot surfaced that appeared to be from her friend's Snapchat followed, then Kiffin himself responded by taking an opportunity to pin the DM on Nick Saban when the retired coach was pictured with Thomas at a celebrity golf event.

Still, the viral ring girl didn’t name any names. That changed during a recent episode of the Netflix reality competition show Inside: USA.

Viral Ring Girl Sydney Thomas Finally Names SEC Coach Behind "Roll Tide" DM

Thomas was asked while submerged in a cold tub, "Who's the craziest celebrity to hit on you and tell us the story?"

She answered, "I'd say Lane Kiffin… Another SEC football coach slid in with ‘Roll Tide’ and he's the coach of Ole Miss.

There you have it, the big reveal and a little highlight reel celebrating all that Lane Kiffin has given to the sport of football and to the internet.

Let's hope the old ball coach never changes.

I want Lane Kiffin stories like this one well into his 80s. He's pure entertainment, and we need more who are willing to fire off these kinds of DMs.