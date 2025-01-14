Lane Kiffin Responds To Sydney Thomas' Story About An SEC Coach Sliding Into Her DMs

Lane Kiffin is a name that has been brought up countless times since Sydney Thomas revealed that an SEC football coach had slid into her DMs after she became an internet superstar as a ring girl on the night of the Tyson-Paul fight.

The Ole Miss head coach has stayed quiet as the story went insanely viral over the weekend. He had been tagged numerous times on social media and had to be well aware of the speculation surrounding what Thomas had said.

Still, Kiffin sat back and waited for the right moment to address it. That moment presented itself on Monday afternoon when Thomas shared a picture of herself at Reggie Jackson's celebrity golf event standing next to Nick Saban.

Now was the time for Kiffin to break his silence on the matter and respond. He did so by quote tweeting the picture along with his response, "We have the answer. RTR. @AlabamaFTBL."

Kiffin had patiently waited for the opportunity to respond and skillfully shoved his mentor right into harm's way. The move, as pointed out in the comments, surely won't sit well with Saban's wife, Miss Terry.

Kiffin didn’t seem to be too worried about that and had some fun with a couple of responses to his post as well as another one poking fun at SEC couples.

Lane Kiffin neither confirms nor denies whether he was responsible for the DM Sydney Thomas received

The response from Kiffin came after an alleged screenshot surfaced pointing the finger at Kiffin. The screenshot appears to be a leaked image from one of Thomas' friends, Maddy Muir's Snapchat.

Although it has yet to be officially confirmed. After doing some really important Big J work, I can confirm that Thomas and Muir are indeed friends and attendees of the University of Alabama.

While I can’t confirm the authenticity of the screenshot of the alleged DM, the RTR in the unprovoked DM and the response to the Thomas-Saban picture do match.

Is it a confession by Kiffin? That's open for interpretation. He certainly knows how to play the social media game. Here's the alleged DM.

What's not open for interpretation is the fact that it's an all around very funny story. The perfect bridge between the College Football Playoff Semifinal games and the National Championship.

Nobody is going to blame Lane Kiffin for introducing himself to Sydney Thomas in the DMs if that's indeed what happened here. If anything, it will help with recruiting.

It's not his first time being caught up in internet rumors and, if we're lucky, it won’t be his last. Roll Tide Roll or RTR for those who prefer it.