Lane Kiffin's Apparent Appreciation Of Mom Content Has Social Media Buzzing

Lane Kiffin has found himself at the center of a rumor or two during his lengthy coaching career. The latest emerged on social media in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old Ole Miss head coach apparently took a moment out of his preparation for the Rebels' upcoming Gator Bowl matchup against Duke to like a post from a self-described "sad college gal."

The post is of a blonde woman in a one-piece swimsuit of some kind with her face covered by an emoji. The post is captioned, "Why does my mom own this."

The unassuming tweet from an account that doesn’t have a ton of followers has more than 3.4 million views and counting. It's not clear if it's mom in the one-piece or if the sad college gal found mom's suit and put it on.

What is clear is that the post has social media buzzing. More than three million views in less than 24 hours is going to have its reach expanded beyond the couple of thousand followers the account has.

Lane Kiffin's "like" of mom content has college football fans talking

One of those accounts whose timeline it appeared on, allegedly, was that of Lane Kiffin. According to a follow-up tweet from the poster of the viral mom content, he was one of the more than seven thousand who have given it a like.

She provided a screenshot of the alleged "like" and tagged him in it along with the caption, "Glad someone appreciates me @Lane_Kiffin."

Toss another 2.6 million views and counting her way and add college football fans into the mix. That combination gives you some internet gold in the comments.

Folks on social media are absolutely buying what this account is selling. They're rolling with Lane getting exposed for handing out what he thought was a private like.

There are even some Ole Miss fans among those showing up to give their coach some support. Coming together like this before a bowl game is great to see if you're a fan of the Rebels.