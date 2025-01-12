Sydney Thomas Says An SEC Coach Slid Into Her DMs After Her Viral Ring Girl Moment

Sydney Thomas became an internet superstar by saving the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight. She was the hero that most going into the event didn’t see coming.

As with any ascendance into greatness, there is great responsibility. That's not lost on the 21-year-old University of Alabama student. She's handled her viral fame well.

Not many know what it's like to suddenly find themselves in the pop culture spotlight. Thomas blew past follower milestones after her viral ring girl moment.

She's been compared to A-listers who share her name and certain attributes. She also, probably a close second to her viral moment, was named the top Instagram model of 2024 by the OutKick Culture Department.

Naturally, with that level of attention, there will be some crazy things that take place in the DMs. Thomas reveals that she's had some of those, none crazier than a message she received from an SEC coach.

Viral Ring Girl Sydney Thomas had an SEC coach end up sliding into her DMs

During an appearance on the Like a Farmer Podcast, Thomas was given four questions to answer and one of them asked her what the "craziest DM" that she's received since the Tyson-Paul fight was.

"It was from another SEC football team coach. And they just DM’d me, ‘Roll Tide,’" Thomas said.

"So I'm not going to say what coach it was, but they’re an Alabama fan, now at least. We’ll let everyone else figure that out for themselves, who it was."

The commenters on the clip shared by podcast host Pat Spinosa think they know which rival SEC coach it was who slid into Sydney Thomas' DMs with a friendly "Roll Tide."

A lot of them guessed the one the only Lane Kiffin. There were a couple of Hugh Freeze answers tossed in there as well, but whoever it is Thomas isn’t saying.

She did pop in with a "comment" of her own in the form of laughing emojis, but the secret of the DM sliding SEC coach is safe with her.