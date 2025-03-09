Sydney Thomas Climbed Back Into The Ring, Georgina Rodriguez Is In Paris & LeBron's Hall Of Fame Worthy Flop

It's officially T-Ball season

It has arrived. Yes, daylight saving time has technically arrived, but so has t-ball season in the SeanJo household. The time of year when we see kids stepping with the wrong foot when they throw and have no idea what to do with the ball if/when they field it.

Yesterday morning was the littlest of my crew's first practice of the season. It got up into the 70s around here, and it was the perfect day to catch some sunshine for an hour while watching kids hit a ball then chase it instead of run to first base.

You're not going to see bat flips and oven mitts on this tiny patch of dirt and grass. Just kids who can’t wait to hit the playground after practice on the way back to the car.

Who knows, maybe a couple of them figure it out and are lucky enough to one day play in college. Then they can have all their hard work and dedication, rightfully so, I might point out, overshadowed by an Instagram model taking a picture of her own ass.

As much as people try to ruin the game on the field, they'll never be able to take away those unfiltered moments in the stands.

Teams are ready for the tournament

After t-ball, I had some running around to do and a couple of things to take care of around the house. So I didn’t get to see a ton of college basketball, but what I did see is teams are ready to get the NCAA tournament started.

The St. John's buzzer beater was awesome. However, I hate the three-pointer in a tied game with a handful of seconds on the clock. Take it to the hoop, run the time off the clock, and get the two to win.

It worked out for the Red Storm, who were able to get the ball back and hit the game winner, but call me old-fashioned if you want, there was no need to shoot a three.

Another beautiful "This is March" moment took place in the Dean Dome on Saturday. We love buzzer beaters, we love the upsets this time of year, and we love an emotional fan in the stands.

Towards the end of No. 2 Duke's 82-69 win over North Carolina, a sad Tarheels fan who appeared to tell her friend "they tried hard" was spotted in the stands.

This is part of the magic of March.

UFC 313 had one of the best knockouts of the year

There was a lot going on surrounding UFC 313 last night in Las Vegas. The event was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight. There were reports of several streaming issues and there was an awesome knockout.

I didn’t experience any of the reported streaming issues because I didn’t purchase the pay-per-view portion of the night. I don’t buy them all. But I did watch the undercard and caught up with some of the action on social media after that.

Spoiler alert, the main event crowned a new light heavyweight champ when Magomed Ankalaev defeated Alex Pereira via unanimous decision. A decision isn’t what anyone wants out of a main event, but at least the main card started with fireworks.

Mauricio Ruffly delivered one of the best knockouts of the year when he hit King Green with a spinning wheel kick that sent King Green to the canvas face down, struggling to regain complete consciousness.

You don’t want to get caught by too many of those during your career.

Thoughts on The Office

- Gen X Warren M. writes:

Hey SeanJo,

There are certain shows and movies that are very popular that don’t always strike a cord with everybody. After years of never watching The Office, my wife and I finally did about three years ago. Once I got past that first or second episode of the first season I liked it. But I think around season five, they sent one of the main characters to New York and part of me wondered if she was cast in a movie or something and couldn’t appear that much. She was barely on it, and some of the jokes were starting to get recycled. I gave up after that, although my wife continued watching to the end. She said some of the other guys that came in after Michael Scott left were decent, but in my opinion, four seasons was enough and by the fifth it jumped the shark.

But I don’t think it was like the greatest thing ever. Another show that started promising, but then seemed to just go nowhere was Parks & Rec. While Ron Swanson is incredible, the other characters were a mix of awesome to cringe. We only got through maybe half a season before giving up.

The one show I used to watch religiously was The Simpsons. Literally from when it premiered at the end of 1989 until about maybe the end of the 2007/2008 season. I have no idea what happened, but I have barely watched it since that season 17 years ago. And when I say religiously watch, I would tell people leave me alone for the next 30 minutes so I could watch The Simpsons. It may have shifted in tone or something around 2006 or so, but I guess I just got out of it. I also loved The X-Files a lot.

SeanJo

Thanks for reaching out Gen X Warren. I have to admit I was caught completely off guard by the response to The Office. I assumed I'd be attacked for not liking it. It's a show that many people have told me they like, and it receives marathon runs on Comedy Central.

That must mean it's a show liked by a lot of people, and I was wondering if there was something I had missed. It turns out, there are others out there who don’t get it either. I doubt I'll ever try to make it through another episode, but never say never.

Also, I loved The X-Files too.

Smoking

- Myron writes:

Couple other pics of winter smoking. What my Texas wife calls BBQ. Smoked turkey. smoker in driveway, pork belly and shotguns, and pulled pork

SeanJo

This is awesome Myron. I love the dedication to smoked meat, even in the winter with snow on the ground. The meat looks great.

The Office

- Robert writes:

Sean,

Office:

I have been reading for a while now and I think the community comments and emails on random topics are the best and entertaining.

I was a big fan of the office the first time I sat and watched it, the first episode I saw was the one where Ryan overheats his lunch in the microwave and almost burns the office down. I began to watch it and really enjoyed it. But by about season three maybe the middle of season four I thought it "jumped the shark" like many sit-com television series.

Recently, I sat down to watch an episode and did not really find myself laughing all that much. I began to wonder what I really enjoyed about it in the first place.

Many of us, though I think relate to an under qualified boss who thinks they are better than they are, or a boss that thinks work is really like a family, and I think Steve Carell does a good job of creating an amalgam of these different managers we have all encountered. So perhaps those of us fans or past fans have related the episodes to some real experiences we have had in the office.

New Father:

Read to your son, even as a baby. Anything and everything you can. Wrestle with the kids - boys learn empathy from interacting with their father. They learn how their strength can be both a help and hurt depending on the situation.

Keep up the good questions

-Robert

SeanJo

Thanks, Robert, for reaching out. The Office could simply come down to my expectations being one thing and the reality of what the show is being another.

I was told multiple times how funny it was, and it has just never lived up to the hype for me.

There's a chance had I gone in not expecting to laugh that I wouldn’t have been so underwhelmed by it. So I blame those who told me that it was funny.

Madrid Photos

- John W writes-

Saw the T’s have ended their European adventure so I sent my daughter on Spring Break to Spain (no need for a fake ID there for a 20 yo)



Here are some photos to fill the void

SeanJo

Spring Break in Madrid. I take it there aren’t any Oklahoma Drills being run anywhere in Spain. Thanks for sending these over, John. Safe travels and spring break for your daughter.

----------

That's all I have for this week. I'm headed to grab another tumbler full of coffee to power through the rest of this morning.

The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

