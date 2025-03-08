St. John’s Buzzer Beater Reminds Us, ‘This Is March’

The NCAA tournament is still two weeks away, but St. John’s reminded us on Saturday of what the calendar’s been telling us for more than a week – This Is March!

And it’s real and it’s spectacular.

The Red Storm gave us something to stare at when they were tied with Marquette on the road in the regular season finale for both Big East teams. That’s when Zuby Ejiofor let it all hang out to beat the buzzer and Marquette in a thrilling 86-84 Johnnies overtime win.

Check out Ejifor's game-winner below:

All. The. Feels.

We've still got teams (including the Johnnies and Golden Eagles) who haven't begun conference tournament play yet, and kids are already leaving it all out on the floor, staring down the buzzer and silencing crowds. This is why we watch.

The Red Storm didn't just win the game, they spoiled Senior Day for Marquette and Kam Jones, a senior Golden Eagle who's spent his entire collegiate career with Marquette (a rarity in today's college game). Jones finished with 32 points in a losing effort.

Assuming this is a preview of things to come when we officially enter March Madness, brackets will be busted, blood pressure raised, and stars born.

Ejiofor's buzzer-beater further solidified the 2024-25 St. John's campaign as the program's best regular season in school history. The Red Storm clinched the top seed in the Big East Tournament (27-4 overall, 18-2 in conference). They've been so good - especially under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden - that coach Rick Pitino and members of the team appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier in the week.

On Saturday afternoon, both St. John's and Marquette played like they knew a prime spot in CBB With Danny Z was up for grabs. And they didn't disappoint.

Fortunately for us, there's not only a near-certain chance both schools will go dancing (Marquette entered the game ranked 20th, SJU 6th), but there's a strong possibility they'll meet again in next week's conference tournament.

Warn your buzzers and up the Xanax.

How could anyone not love March?

