Woman Seemingly Caught Taking Photo Of Her Own Ass At College Baseball Game

Let's be honest about baseball for a second: even with new rules meant to speed things up there's plenty of downtime.

But what I love about this is it leads to the cameras combing through the stands and the commentators doing a little riffing.

I love this, and sometimes you catch lightning in a bottle which is what happened on Saturday during a broadcast of a Coastal Carolina Chanticleers game.

They're on the road for a weekend series against the East Carolina Pirates which started off on the wrong foot with a 7-0 loss on Friday, but on Saturday a few loyal fans were in attendance.

With the Chanticleers up 5-0, the broadcast crew started looking for something to talk about and stopped on two women who appeared to be Coastal Carolina fans, both of whom were glued to their phones.

Then, TV magic happened…

Hey, sometimes the lighting is just right, and you've got to do what you've got to do.

My favorite part of that clip is the absolute pros behind the mics looking for anything — anything — to talk about that wasn't that woman apparently snapping a quick pic of her cheeks.

"…Obviously her glasses are not reading glasses," one said.

Such a pro. It took me about four times watching that clip under a microscope like the Zapruder film before I even noticed she was wearing glasses.

This may have skyrocketed to the top of my all-time baseball game-time filler power rankings.

Until today, the runaway winner was an MLB game I was watching (for some reason I recall the Braves being involved) and the stadium where it was being played sold crickets at a concession stand, which sounds weird — and it is — but if you get the right crickets they're not bad.

Anyway, this opened a discussion about crickets which then morphed into talk of the differences between crickets and grasshoppers, and eventually the team in the truck was pulling up pictures of each for comparison.

Again, this is while a baseball game was happening.

Anyway, hilarious, and I hope that the woman's photo turned out the way she hoped.