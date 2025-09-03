Sydney Sweeney's Steamy New Ad Leaves Purple-Haired Kamala Voters Fuming

Babe, wake up – a new Sydney Sweeney ad campaign just dropped! Forget the NFL starting tomorrow night. This is the big news of the day!

And hey! Better yet, she's ditched the baggy jeans and slipped into a leotard. Win-win!

This is how you do the first Hump Day of September, boys and girls. It's fall. It's football season. The Dog Days of Summer are well behind us. It's all-systems-go until the end of the year at this point, and that means starting September strong. You have to.

It's critical to start Autumn with some momentum, and I think Sydney Sweeney, once again, delivered for us here.

Now, I have no idea who or what Jimmy Choo is. None. Zero. Gun to my head and a blank check in my face, I could not even begin to tell you.

BUT, he (she? them? they?) convinced Sid the Kid the dust off her old Ballerina dance moves for the latest Autumn line, and buddy, the Libs are gonna be MELTING come sundown:

Sydney Sweeney delivers AGAIN!

Let's gooooooooooo!! Jimmy Choo for the win! And hey, if you're in the market for some – *checks Jimmy Choo's website* – $1,300 shoes, this is the boutique store for you!

That's a real number, by the way. Not to worry. It's nowhere near the most expensive thing over there. I also found a nearly $3,000 purse. Does it come with Sydney Sweeney attached to it? Has to at that price.

Anyway, back to business … let's go ahead and check out Jimmy Choo's official Instagram page to get a pulse:

Sorry, but the Jimmy Choo brand value is not currently strong enough to be making this mistake.

Haven't we learned anything?

It's not hating a girl, it is understanding the social context of it. I'm glad people are aware of this, what she currently represents, and are against it! Jimmy Choo, what a mistake.

Whoever approved this, and thought this was a good idea….they should simply look at these comments. It’s not good.

For those who are lost and think people are complaining because of her looks. Its not her if shes beautiful or not its what she represents and what comes attached with her.

Hollywood really wants to make Sydney Sweeney happen when it’s not gonna happen.

My God. First off, it's already happened, dummy. This is why Instagram is just the worst. If it weren't for the hot influencers, I'd never venture over to that hellhole. It's worse than Chicago!

Good on Jimmy Choo for bringing in the hottest actress in the world right now to model their fall line of accessories. Smart move. Easy decision. Probably cost a fortune, but they can easily make it up by selling a couple handbags.

I'm gonna go ahead and bet this move pays off for Jimmy. Nothing fires up a crowd in 2025 more than a hot, sane (which means conservative) woman.

Stick her in a leotard while you're at it and have her do some stretching? Home run.

Let's have a day.