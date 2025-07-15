Sydney Sweeney's Big Summer Continues As She's Reportedly Slipping Into Lingerie Business With Jeff Bezos

First Bond girl rumors, now reports of a new lingerie line for Sydney Sweeney.

What's been bigger than Sydney Sweeney's… summer? The answer is not much. If you filled in the blank there with something other than summer, that's on you.

Get your minds out of the gutter people, I'm here talking business. And business has been very good for the 27-year-old actress this summer.

Your name doesn’t get thrown around as possibly becoming the next Bond girl like Sweeney's has for no reason. It's because she's pushing all the right buttons right now.

She's everywhere. She's got deals for phones, shoes, ice cream, and even her bathwater flying off the shelves. She's feeding algorithms by rolling around in the grass with not much on and stealing the show at the wedding of the century.

If you want to get in business with Sydney Sweeney, now is the time to do it. You don’t have to tell Jeff Bezos, or those he's connected to, that.

Is Sydney Sweeney slipping into the lingerie business with some serious backing?

They're already reportedly working on backing a new lingerie line with Sweeney. That sounds like a very smart investment to this guy.

According to TMZ, the Bezos's and tech mogul Michael Dell handed over $1 billion to a venture capital company called Coatue.

If we carry the one, the math continues like this: Ben Schwerin is a partner in Coatue and is reportedly funding the lingerie line. Thus, the connection goes back to Bezos.

Like I said, it's been a big summer for Sydney Sweeney. Add on a Bond girl rumor to reports of a new lingerie line, and it's even bigger. Talk about a pair, am I right?

Why not add a lingerie line to her resume? We already know she had no problems getting attention for and selling bikinis a couple of years ago.

I'm going to go out on a limb and say that if the reported lingerie line is in the works it's going to be money well spent by Bezos and company.