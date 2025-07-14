Sydney Sweeney Might Be In New James Bond Movie, Would Be Genius Casting Decision

Is Sydney Sweeney destined to join the James Bond universe?

Sweeney's meteoric rise in the world of entertainment continues strong as ever as she cements herself as Hollywood's next "it girl."

The "Euphoria" star is crushing it when it comes to acting, modeling and social media. She's like a Swiss Army knife.

Sydney Sweeney might be a Bond girl.

Director Denis Ville­neuve is at the helm of whatever comes next in the Bond universe as the franchise does a bit of a reset.

Could that include the addition of Sweeney?

It certainly sounds possible, judging from a report published by The Sun.

"Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond. Denis believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernising the franchise. They’ve hung out together a lot and he has admired her stratospheric rise," an unnamed source told the outlet.

The unnamed source further told The Sun, "Plus Sydney has the quality of being athletic and able to perform physical scenes, as well as being feminine and following in the legacy of Bond girls."

While there's no clear timeline for when a new Bond film will come out and there's nobody cast to play 007, I can guarantee adding Sydney Sweeney to the mix would be a smart move.

Anyone with eyes and common sense knows that's true. She has broad appeal across the entertainment spectrum.

Plus, she's an American. Throwing Americans into Bond films has always been fun. She could easily play a CIA-related role like Ana de Armas did in "No Time to Die."

The studio would also get to slap her all over marketing material. It almost makes too much sense to not do it.

We'll see how it plays out as the new movie comes together, but adding Sweeney to the Bond universe has my complete and total endorsement. Let me know if you think she'd make a good addition at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.