Sydney Sweeney's Bathwater Soap Is Being Resold For BIG Bucks

Congratulations to the strange but lucky few that were able to get a hold of Sydney Sweeney's bathwater soap because they are about to make some serious profit on it. That is, for those that are willing to give it up!

On June 6th, The White Lotus actress debuted "Sydney's Bathwater Bliss," a soap made out of pine bark extract, exfoliating sand and, yes, even the actress' bathwater. The $8 bar of soap, which Sweeney says she decided to create after countless bizarre and weird requests from her diehard fans out there, is now being resold in some instances for THOUSANDS of dollars.

BATHWATER GOING FOR AS HIGH AS $3,000

"When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap," Sweeney said in a press release. The 5,000 limited-edition bathwater soaps sold out in seconds before the website ended up crashing due to such a high demand.

"Y’all crashed the site. The Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss launch has been insane! We seriously appreciate the Squatch-sized enthusiasm. We’re working hard behind the scenes to make sure the right folks – on a first come, first served basis – get their hands on the bricc. Thanks for your patience" soap manufacturer Dr. Squatch wrote.

Each individual soap comes with a Certificate of Authenticity, although it's unclear exactly how or who the person is that verifies that Sweeney was in that exact bathtub where the water was taken from. (Talk about a heck of a work day!)

Welcome to 2025 everyone, where people can resell sneakers and bathwater and make more money in less than a minute than some make in a week of work.

"Celebrity culture has gone from autographs > Bathwater," one astute X user tweeted, before adding, "I'm so not here for it anymore."

You may not be, but you can be sure countless other celebrities and influencers saw how profitable and viral this went for Sweeney and are brainstorming random ways that they can make some nice cash as well.