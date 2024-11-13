Sydney Sweeney Trashes 'Fake' Women's Empowerment In The Entertainment Industry

Don't buy what the entertainment industry is trying to sell you about women's empowerment. It's all completely "fake" and "a front" according to Sydney Sweeney.

Sydney, now reportedly one of the highest paid actresses, has been everywhere this year. She's had success at the box office, on social media, and as the host of Saturday Night Live.

Surprisingly, her success hasn't been well received by all. There have been outlandish attacks targeting her boobs, her looks and her ability to act.

It was the attack on her looks and acting ability by an out-of-touch Hollywood producer that had Sydney trashing so-called women's empowerment.

"It’s very disheartening to see women tear other women down, especially when women who are successful in other avenues of their industry see younger talent working really hard—hoping to achieve whatever dreams that they may have—and then trying to bash and discredit any work that they’ve done," she said during an interview with Vanity Fair in response to a question about the producer's criticism.

"This entire industry, all people say is ‘Women empowering other women.’ None of it’s happening. All of it is fake and a front for all the other shit that they say behind everyone’s back."

Sydney Sweeney calls out Hollywood for creating a women's empowerment front

Sydney's not pulling any punches here. She's been scratching and clawing her way to the top, and she's not about to have some elderly producer take a dump on her success from the clouds.

"I mean, there’s so many studies and different opinions on the reasoning behind it. I’ve read that our entire lives, we were raised—and it’s a generational problem—to believe only one woman can be at the top. There’s one woman who can get the man. There’s one woman who can be, I don’t know, anything," she continued.

"So then all the others feel like they have to fight each other or take that one woman down instead of being like, Let’s all lift each other up. I’m still trying to figure it out. I’m just trying my best over here. Why am I getting attacked?"

Haters love hating. That's the only explanation here. Sydney's leading by example. She's not tearing anyone down in order to lift herself. She's figuring things out on her own and calling for everyone to work together.

Take that Hollywood. Sydney Sweeney doesn't need your "fake" women's empowerment.